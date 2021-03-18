Scarlet Nexus set to release this summer alongside anime adaptation

Bandai Namco has finally put a date on the launch of its anticipated action RPG Scarlet Nexus. Releasing on current and next-gen platforms, the sci-fi title has been revealed to be hitting store shelves on June 25. In addition, the unreleased game has already netted itself an anime television series, expected to come in the summer, as well.

With the announcement, Bandai Namco dropped a new story trailer for the title, debuting new gameplay from its main characters, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall. This time, Kasane seems to be the star of this trailer, with much of the footage highlighting her unforgiving psychokinesis abilities.

As Scarlet Nexus will arrive in just a few months, there are now three editions of the game up for pre-order. Its Standard Edition is said to offer and exclusive costumes and a “Baki” attachment set, while its Deluxe Edition will include even more cosmetics, as well as a digital art book and soundtrack. The most prestigious edition, The Guardians Edition, will also feature the DLC, but holds a glorious hardcover art book and three art prints.

Despite not much being known about the game’s story, the publisher divulged that an anime TV series is being created by Sunrise Inc, the animation company behind legendary series such as Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, and Inuyasha. The series is slated to have a “global simultaneous release” when it also launches this summer.

As for its inspiration, Scarlet Nexus will be available to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PC, when it releases worldwide on June 25.