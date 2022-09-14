Sci-fi shooter Synduality announced during Sony’s State of Play

Created by Game Studio, Synduality is a Sci-Fi dystopian shooter that takes place in Amasia, an underground haven built after a mysterious poison rain wiped out most of humanity. The game takes place in the distant future during a time when humans and AI called Magus must work together to survive. You will step into the shoes of a Drifter, someone who makes a living collecting AO Crystals, and their AI companion as they fight to survive and strengthen their bond along the way.

Related: New God of War Ragnarok trailer focuses on Atreus and exploring the nine realms

When you embark on missions, you will do so in your specialized vehicle called the Cradle Coffin. This customizable vehicle will keep your character safe from the outside elements and the dangerous creatures that roam the environment. Change the look and weapons of your Cradle Coffin to fit your play style as you progress. As part of the game’s experience, you will face off against more than just creatures. Other players will join the fray in this PvPvE style game. Keep on your guard because the people you meet might just try to hinder your progress.

Your AI companion will fly alongside you as you progress through the game, giving you directions, warnings, and hints along the way. Discover unique interactions and dialogues depending on the situations that unfold. Bandai Namco announced that Synduality will launch in 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam with more information coming soon.