New God of War Ragnarok trailer focuses on Atreus and exploring the nine realms

Today’s PlayStation State of Play event gave us a longer gameplay trailer for God of War: Ragnarok. While Kratos is the primary character players will be controlling, Atreus, Kratos’ son, plays a pivotal part in the story. We also get a glimpse of the many diverse worlds Kratos and Atreus will visit as they explore the nine realms.

The story of Ragnarok will focus on Kratos and Atreus, and we see them meeting the Norse god of war, Tyr, who was a prominent and unseen character in the previous game. Now, the two are hunted by the chief of Norse gods, Odin, Freya, and Thor, as they attempt to learn about their destiny and endure Ragnarok, the end of all things. However, Atreus is not telling Kratos everything, and what he’s keeping from his father remains a mystery.

Although this was a story trailer, there are multiple scenes of Kratos and Atreus in combat throughout the nine realms, battling against numerous mythical creatures, such as Valkryre. These were some of the most powerful foes in the 2018 game, and it looks like they will return to this entry. In these intense sequences, we catch the smooth action of Kratos using his Leviathan axe and the Blades of Chaos, while Atreus provides support from the side with his bow and illusion magic.

Close to the end of the trailer, we see Kratos and Atreus standing next to two giant wolves as they stare at an eclipse above them. For those savvy with Norse mythology, these two are likely Skoll and Hati, and they were referenced inside stories in the previous game. These two pursue the sun and the moon, and they finally catch their prey when Ragnarok begins. In this sequence, Atreus fires an arrow at the sun, causing one of the wolves to chase after it, darkening the sky. This will likely be a pivotal moment in the Ragnarok story and potentially the fall of the Norse gods.

God of War Ragnarok will release on the PlayStation 5 on November 9.