Sea of Stars Documentary Slatted For August Release

With Sea of Stars releases on the horizon, developer Sabotage has decided to spoil fans with some extra insight into the creation of one of the year’s most hotly anticipated indie titles, and fans don’t need to wait long to see it.

Alongside The Escapist, Sabtotage has announced that a new documentary about the upcoming JRPG will be released, with interviews, insight, and stories about the game’s journey from Kickstarter success to becoming one of 2023 most sought-after titles.

The New Documentary Will Explore Sea of Stars Development

Image via Sabotage Studio

The Escapist has made the documentary and is set to release on August 15; and will dive deep into the making of one of the year’s biggest and best-looking JRPGs. While the trailer doesn’t give away too much, mainly showcasing snippets of interviews and developers hard at work, we can expect to see and hear plenty from the developers that will likely touch on the game’s long road to release, including its successful Kickstarter and the trials and tribulations of game development.

The Escapist has produced several documentaries that have been well-produced and offered interesting looks into various games, including the Dark Souls: Nightfall fan game, Spiritfarer, Darkest Dungeon, and EVE Online. If we see the same level of quality as this newest outing, we are in for a real treat.

Sea of Stars making of documentary coming on August 15!



Big thanks to @EscapistMag for the opportunity ❤️ https://t.co/dhoswfihCl — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) July 10, 2023

First revealed back in March 2020 via Kickstarter, Sea of Stars smashed its goal and was funded in under 7 hours, and went on to receive CA$1,628,126 from backers. Since then, the game has continued to garner attention from outlets and players, thanks in part to its outstanding pixel art and its weaving of nostalgic JRPG elements with new ideas.

We recently checked out the demo for Sea of Stars and thought it was fantastic and a real love letter to JRPGs of old, so any chance to see more about the game and its creation is a win in our books. At the time of writing, the game is currently available to Wishlist on Steam and Nintendo eShop and available for preorder on Xbox, with the developer also confirming that the game will cost $34.99 with regional pricing being applied to all platforms.