Sea of Stars gets an official release date, demo out today

Sea of Stars, the prequel to The Messenger, is coming in 2023 and now we have an official release date. Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, Sabotage Studio is bringing the game to consoles and PC later this year and you can even play a demo of it ahead of its official release.

The anticipated game will be available to play August 29. Yet, if you can’t wait another six months to pick up the game for yourself, luck is on your side. The developers released a demo for Sea of Stars but it’s only available for Nintendo Switch. Sorry to say, anyone hoping the demo would be on Steam, or the PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, will have to wait. However, there is no official word on if a demo is coming to the consoles or PC.

Image via Sabotage Studio

For anyone not in the know about Sea of Stars, here’s the lowdown. The game is set before the events of The Messenger. It is a turn-based RPG inspired by retro games such as Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross. You’ll control a party of characters as they battle an evil alchemist referred to as The Fleshmancer. Fancy, yet, gross title. The story revolves around the Children of the Solstice who use the sun and moon as a power source for their magic. This plays into the dynamic lighting system that you’ll use to solve puzzles in the world.

The game will feature music from renowned composer Yasunori Mitsuda. You may know their work from Xenoblade Chronicles and the previously mentioned Chrono Trigger.

The full game will release for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. It was set to release earlier but was delayed a few times. Its release on Xbox has not been confirmed but it could potentially hit the console in the future. As of now, it’s seemingly not coming to any Xbox console.