Sea of Thieves’ first new story Adventure, Shrouded Islands, sets sail today

Developer Rare has begun its plan for an all-new monthly story-focused Adventure series that kicks off with the Shrouded Islands, which is available for a limited time starting today until March 3. The first Adventure is three chapters long and is set to expand the lore of the pirate game. the Shrouded Islands Adventure will be free as part of an update which will be between 6 to 9 GB depending on the platform.

Each Adventure will be available every month for two weeks. Players begin their journey on the Golden Sands Outpost, throughout the narrative campaign Sea of Thieves players will make their way through abandoned islands engulfed in a mysterious fog.

“As Shrouded Islands opens, a new threat encroaching upon Golden Sands Outpost. The sudden disappearance of Captain Flameheart from the skies and reported sightings of the mysterious Belle have caused a hubbub on the Sea of Thieves with Larinna, leader of the Bilge Rats, keeping a watchful eye on these strange events,” the Shrouded Islands adventure description reads.

“Whenever you’re looking to venture forth on an Adventure, Larinna should have a lead to help you get started and will even beckon you over if you approach the tavern.” Any players who miss out on any of the Sea of Thieves Adventures will be treated to a story recap, so new players won’t be left behind before diving deeper into the lore in the next adventure.