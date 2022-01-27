Sea of Thieves will have world-changing “Adventure” events, starting with Shrouded Islands next month

The Sea of Thieves preview event has aired as promised, and a slew of upcoming content for the game has been revealed. This includes new narrative-driven events known as “Adventures,” with the first one, Shrouded Islands, arriving in the game on February 17. Shrouded Island will be a limited-time event and will only last until March 3, and it is about Flameheart’s attempts to regain his lost powers.

The developers at Rare intend to release a new Adventure every month and plan to have a finale Adventure in each Season. Adventure events have players interact with the changing world of the game and are more story-driven than most other events.

Another new feature revealed in the Preview Event is Mysteries, which are riddles and secrets that players can discover and piece together to solve a, well, mystery. The first mystery will revolve around uncovering a plot “behind a murder most foul.”

Sea of Thieves will continue releasing seasons, with Season Six starting sometime in March. Appropriately, there will bring 6 new Sea Forts in the upcoming season where players can battle new captains and phantoms. Also part of Season Six is new Pirate Legend content, in which players can take assignments from the Pirate Lord and discover new story details of the world.

Rare also shared a road map for all future seasons in 2022, showing that each season will have three Adventures and new mysteries. Season Seven will launch in June, Season Eight will launch in September, and Season Nine will launch in December.

Despite all the new content coming to the game, Sea of Thieves will also be unfortunately getting rid of The Arena mode. The reason given was that only about 2% of the player base regularly engages with the mode, and it became unreasonable to keep it running. Arena Mode will remain open until March 10.