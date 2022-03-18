Sea of Thieves will celebrate its fourth anniversary with double XP weekend and Emporium Sale

Rare’s Sea of Thieves is celebrating its fourth anniversary with double XP and an Emporium Sale. The celebration starts today and will last until the end of early on Monday, March 21.

As part of the anniversary celebration, any player who logs into the game between now and 10 am Monday may get a Golden Sailor Wheel accessory for their ship. There will also be exclusive stocks available at Larinna’s and the merchant Alliance shops. Players can obtain limited items like the Golden Sailor Cannon Flare and the commemorative Anniversary Firework Crate in the shops, both of which will be on sale throughout the weekend end.

Players will also be able to increase their reputation and Renown by taking part in the Gold & Glory Weekend event. Participating players will also earn double the amount of gold.

The Pirate Emporium will also have a discount this weekend that will focus mostly on the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life expansion, which was a crossover with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. A Pirate’s Life includes iconic characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and exclusive themed ship sets.

The Rare Store will also be offering a 20% discount on several Sea of Thieves items this weekend. Discounts on the store include clothing, shoes, and Gold-Plated Ingots. However, users will need to use the code ANNIVERSARY20 at checkout to get the discount.