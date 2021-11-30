Season of Heritage arrives to Pokémon Go with monthly Timed Research challenges, Tour: Johto, and hints at Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Go announced yesterday that the next season for the mobile game would be called Season of Heritage. Beyond the illustration looking similar to the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, little was shared about the game and upcoming tasks and rewards players would earn by participating in it. Today, we receive a full website breaking down the many monthly rewards, Timed Research, and upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Johto set to arrive in February.

For the first month of the Season of Heritage, all players will receive twice as much Stardust for their first catch of the day. There will also be a Timed Research called the Stardust challenge where Team Leader Blanche will be working with Willow to unlock the mysteries of the ancient door they discover. The Timed Research will be available to everyone and rewards 120,000 Stardust upon completion, along with a Deino Hat Avatar item. All players will have the rest of December to progress through the challenge. Each month, we can expect a new Timed Research to be available, featuring one of the three Team Leaders.

We can expect a variety of new Pokémon changes as they migrate worldwide, and new egg spawns for the Season of Heritage. All players can find new Pokémon spawns, Cities, Forest, Mountains, new bodies of Water, the Northern Hemisphere, and the Southern Hemisphere.

While the Pokémon Go Season of Heritage website provides a lot more information, we’re still left in the dark about what to expect for the remainder of the season. It’s all going to revolve around the game’s story where Professor Willow has discovered an ancient door that, likely when opened, will unlock specific ancient Pokémon, specifically the ones from the Legends: Arceus area, the Hisui region.

The first significant event to happen during the Season of Heritage will be the Welcome to the Season of Heritage and the Swinub Incense day on December 5. Two other important events in December have not been revealed, but they will be happening on December 7 and 16.