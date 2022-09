Sega and RGG Studio have announced a remake of RyĆ« ga Gotoku Ishin! coming to the West for the first time in 2023 as Like A Dragon: Ishin! Previously released only in Japan on Playstation 3 and Playstation 4 in 2014, this looks to be a complete remake in RGG Studio’s new Dragon Engine for Playstation 5.

