How to get a fine grade sword in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes place in 1860s Japan, during the Bakumatsu Era, and places you in the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, a gifted samurai who uses a variety of deadly fighting styles to defeat his enemies. Players can unlock abilities for these fighting styles by visiting dojos around Kyo and proving their worth. The master of one such dojo, Ginryu, has a specific request for Ryoma before he’ll teach any new abilities. He wants proof that you’ve mastered the weapons you wield and asks that you show specific quality weapons each time you train.

How to unlock a fine quality sword in Like A Dragon: Ishin!

New abilities for the Wild Dancer and Swordsman fighting styles can be unlocked by visiting the Ginryu Dojo. The Ginryu Dojo is located in Rakunai on the western side of the map, at Karasuma Street. After completing a short substory, Ginryu will teach you new abilities but requires you to show him a specific quality of weapon each time to unlock the new lesson. His requests follow the regular progression of weapon quality in Ishin!, requiring increasingly better weapons starting from Fine (green quality) up to Best (gold quality).

To start training new abilities at the Ginryu Dojo, you first need to show him a Fine quality sword — a green-quality, two-star weapon. You can check a weapon’s quality by looking at the color of its name, the number of marks in the icon next to its name, or the background of the weapon’s picture. It’s extremely likely that you’ll already have a higher-quality weapon equipped by the time you reach Ginryu’s dojo. If this is the case, you’ll want to make sure you still bring a Fine quality weapon to show Ginryu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are numerous ways to get your hands on a Fine quality weapon in Like a Dragon: Ishin!. The easiest method is to purchase the weapon from Arms Dealers in Mukurogai or Rakugai. You can also obtain a Fine quality weapon as a drop from an enemy. Finally, you can craft Fine quality weapons at Kurogane Smithing, which is unlocked in Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. The grade of a crafted weapon is based on the quality of the hammer used to craft it. To craft a Fine quality weapon, you’ll need an Iron Hammer, which can be purchased at the Materials Vendor.