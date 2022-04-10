Sega producer claims NFTs are a “natural extension for the future of gaming”

The introduction of NFTs in the gaming space has been met with volatility from the general community. We’ve seen many examples ranging from Stalker 2’s GSC Game World to Team17 cancelling NFT projects following fan outcry. Despite such clear opposition from consumers, Sega still sees its place in the industry.

During a recent interview on Sega Japan’s recruitment website, which has been translated by VGC, the company’s plans for the future were illuminated. Chief among them was the concept of a Super Game, which is a business model Sega hopes to adopt in full force over the next five years.

In basic terms, a Super Game is a multiplatform triple-A title with a simultaneous worldwide release and multi-language support. Sega Vice President Shuji Utsumi stated that there are currently multiple titles in development under this label, claiming that they will, “go beyond the traditional framework of games.”

While this in itself is nothing to be concerned about, Sega producer Masayoshi Kikuchi discussed other potential avenues for this Super Game project. According to Kikuchi, “it is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFT.” Kikuchi went on to state that this perspective of connecting various games together is being taken into account throughout the development of these Super Game projects.