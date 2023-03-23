SEGA to release Sonic Origins Plus this summer, adding 12 classic games

SEGA has formally announced that die-hard Sonic fans can play their favorite classic games in the upcoming collection, Sonic Origins Plus, available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. Players can play the 16 original Sonic the Hedge Hog titles. The collection also features all 12 Sonic Game Gear titles, alongside a few changes and additions to the original games for everyone to enjoy. The Sonic Origins Plus collection is set to release later this summer, just in time for Sonic’s birthday.

Sonic Origins Plus comes with the primary four main games in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, and all 12 Game Gear Games emulated into the Museum for players to jump into at any time. In addition, classic Amy has been added as a playable character for Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD, alongside Knuckles in Sonic CD, giving players more variety in these returning adventures.

Fans who purchase the physical edition of Sonic Origins Plus will also have access to a 20-page Artbook and a reversible coversheet with never-before-seen art.

There is an expansion pass available for anyone who already owns Sonic Origins. The expansion pass comes with all 12 Game Gear Games emulated into the Museum, Classic Amy and Knuckles, and the previously released Sonic Origins DLC. This will be available for $9.99 but only for those who already own Sonic Origins on their respective platforms.

Sonic Origins Plus becomes available on June 23, 2023.