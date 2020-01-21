Sega wants to make 2020 the year of Sonic

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog. It feels like a lifetime ago that the speedy, blue Hedgehog first zoomed into our lives, and Sega want to make a big deal about it. The company has announced that on the 20th of each month this year, there will be a different Sonic the Hedgehog related announcement. A website to track the celebrations has been set up, although, at the moment, we don’t know if there will be a dedicated English-language version.

It is almost certain the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie will feature in the news somewhere, and it is due for release on Feb. 14. The movie initially caused some consternation among fans when the first trailer dropped. The design of the titular hedgehog was decidedly freakish looking, and people were not enamored by it.

After some hard work by the design and animation team, a second trailer with a new look Sonic was met with a much better response, turning Sonic’s film into a surprisingly big deal.

You also have to hope that at least one announcement will be about a new Sonic videogame. A new video game dropping at some point in 2021 would be the perfect way to celebrate the series. With the industry’s current love of remakes and remasters, I almost expect an announcement of the first-ever Sonic game being brought up to modern standards and rereleased on the world.

Sega has also announced that they want to work with fan artists to create unique promotional materials around the character. However, they have yet to release any further details about this initiative.