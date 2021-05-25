Sega’s Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown revealed, launching worldwide in June

Earlier today Sega revealed that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, a remake of the original Virtua Fighter 5, will be coming exclusively for PlayStation 4. The game is slated for a worldwide release on June 1, which means that yes, we’ll be getting our hands on the title in less than a week.

Ultimate Showdown, which was showcased through an announcement trailer, is part of Sega’s 60 anniversary project and is stated to be the fifth installment’s definitive version. News of special features or DLC has not been revealed as of now, but hopefully the game will come with some solid bonuses. We do know that it’s a digital only exclusive, so physical collectors are unfortunately out of luck.

During last year’s Tokyo Games Show, Sega announced that it was working on a new Virtua Fighter title. Though it didn’t say whether it would be Virtua Fighter 6, the teaser trailer did state “Virtua Fighter x esports” while showcasing tournament clips. The official website also stated that Virtua Fighter “will be restarted as an esports title to commemorate the 60th anniversary of SEGA’s establishment.”

It seems like plenty of Virtua Fighter related projects are being cooked up this year. And it’ll be interesting to see what else Sega has in store for fans. Meanwhile, you can watch the announcement trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown below, which looks rather impressive.