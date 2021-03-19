Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster releases on May 25

Atlus West finally revealed the Western release date for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, which will be launching on May 25 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition, however, will have access to the title four days earlier on May 21.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will include the Maniax and Chronicles packs, which adds both Dante from the Devil May Cry series and Raidou from the Shin Megami Tensei Devil Summoner series. It also features Merciful difficulty, the Mercy and Expectation map packs, and the Shin Megami Tensei BGM packs that include several songs from the other mainline titles.

Image via Atlus/Sega

Nocturne HD Remaster standard edition, meanwhile, will be available for both physical and digital. Both versions feature remastered 3D models and backgrounds, the ability to suspend save, both Japanese and English voice acting, and will have all the fixes and patches implemented since the Japanese release.

Image via Atlus/Sega

Image via Atlus/Sega

Image via Atlus/Sega

Image via Atlus/Sega

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception — an ethereal apocalypse — is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

