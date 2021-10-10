Shin Megami Tensei V: Black Frost demon revealed

Fan-favorite demon Black Frost was revealed for Shin Megami Tensei V, a stronger version of the former Atlus mascot Jack Frost. Black Frost is the 144th demon announced for Shin Megami Tensei V, out of a confirmed 214 demons.

The trailer shown for Black Frost shows off a bit of his presence in the game’s story, as well as his potential moves. Typically, Black Frost appears in a Shin Megami Tensei game as a brief bout of comic relief, and that trend seems to carry over to Shin Megami Tensei V as well.

In battle, Black Frost is shown to be Level 44, confirming his spot as a midgame demon rather than an endgame one. A translation of Black Frost’s lore was made available by u/AUselessMage and Youtuber BuffMaister:

“A Jack Frost that grows to be wicked. Its form has changed through constant training as a demon. It used to be a prank-loving snow fairy, but has gained tremendous power like that of a demon lord when it became this form.”

Another lesser-known demon, Jatayu, was also revealed as a member of the Avian race. Jatayu is the 145th demon revealed so far.

Shin Megami Tensei V will be released on November 11, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch.