Shin Megami Tensei V: Ippon-Datara and Obariyon demons revealed

Some new demons were revealed for Shin Megami Tensei V during the newest set of daily demon reveals: the Brute demon Ippon-Datara and Haunt Obariyon. The pair of demons make up the 164th and 165th demons respectively.

Ippon-Datara is a low-level demon, only really useful for players during the beginning of the game. Ippon-Datara uses Physical abilities and also possesses some buffs. A translation of Ippon-Datara’s lore was made available by u/AUselessMage and Youtuber BuffMaister:

“These one-eyed, one-legged youkai are rumored to live deep in the mountains of Kumano. Allegedly, when the mountains are blanketed in snow, they leave behind footprints around 30 cm in length.”

Obariyon, a troublesome trickster, is also a low-level demon for players at the beginning of the game. Obariyon possess debuff and buff skills like Sukunda and Sukukaja. A translation of Obariyon’s lore was made available by u/AUselessMage and Youtuber BuffMaister:

“A type of youkai or monster from Japanese folklore. When Obariyon rides on a person, their shoulders become extremely heavy; overwhelming so far for most. However, if you manage to bring one home, they will turn into oval-shaped gold coins or koban.”

Next week’s Daily Demon Showcases will kick off with a Jirae demon named Tsuchigumo.