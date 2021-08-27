Shiny forms of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are coming to Pokémon Go in September

Earlier today, Pokémon Go fans learned about the upcoming Season of Mischief that will be happening from September 1 to November, starring the mythical Pokémon, Hoopa. Alongside that season, players will have the chance to capture shiny versions of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, when they arrive at five-star raids starting on September 14 in your local time zone.

These three Pokémon are only seen in specific parts of the world. Uxie exclusive appears in the Asia-Pacific region, Mespirt spawns in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and Azelf spawns throughout the Americas and Greenland. When September 14 arrives, you’ll be able to wander around those specific regions to find five-star raids featuring those Pokémon with a one out of 20 chance of it being a shiny version.

All players will encounter these Pokémon if another player invites them to a raid from that region using a Remote Raid Pass. For players who are consistently hunting shiny Pokémon, you’ll want to act quickly before these three disappear again. However, they show up often enough in the mobile game, so you can expect another chance at catching them.

Not only are these legendary Pokémon’s shiny forms arriving in September, but Lugia is returning to raids knowing the iconic move aeroblast, Mega Slowbro and Houndoom raids, more Spotlight Hour Pokémon starting on September 7, Oshawott’s Community Day on September 19, and Fashion Week.

September 1 is the first day of the Season of Mischief, with the Psychic Spectacular happening from September 8 to 13. Make sure you’re ready to capture Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, and be ready for Niantic to share more details about how players can capture Hoopa.