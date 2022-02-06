Sifu not downloading on PlayStation; devs looking for a fix

Sifu by Sloclap is a beat ’em up action-adventure video game set in a modern Chinese city in which a kung fu student seeks vengeance on five assassins who murdered his family. The game is inspired by Pak Mei kung fu and includes over 150 unique attacks that can be chained together.

Sifu is scheduled to have a global release on PlayStation and PC on February 8; however, its early access has been made available for players who pre-ordered the game.

While PC fans are enjoying it flawlessly, PlayStation players are unable to download the game, and they are calling it “unacceptable.” As per the reports, players who have purchased the Deluxe edition seem to have this issue, and the problem lies in the PlayStation Store.

The pre-load date in the store is apparently set to April 4, while it should have been February 6. Sloclap has acknowledged this issue, and they are actively looking into it with Sony to fix this issue asap.

Can you check this? The download is set on April. #Sifu pic.twitter.com/TtUlMOBL4Q — Filip D. (@FilipDelic18) February 6, 2022

As of now, no timeline has been given by Sloclap regarding when a fix will be deployed, but we can expect it to be applied soon so that PlayStation fans can begin their journey in the Sifu.