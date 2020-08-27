The Sims 4 to receive a Star Wars game pack in September

The Sims 4 will be getting yet another game pack to expand the world you can play and build in. The new game pack announced at Gamescom 2020 is inspired by Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The pack is expected to give players access to a variety of Star Wars themed items to add to their world including lightsabers, droids, and starfighters on the series. The pack is expected to release on September 8th.

The new pack for the Sims 4, Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, will take place on the world of Batuu on the edge of the galaxy’s Outer Rim which is home to other famous worlds in the series such as Tatooine. Players will be able to visit Oga’s Cantina and experience their own Star Wars adventure with iconic characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Hondo Ohnaka. Players will be able to join the First Order, the Resistance, or Hondo Ohnaka’s Scoundrels as they go on a quest to seize control of Black Spire Outpost.

As players complete missions they will gain a reputation and unlock new artifacts and clothing to customize their home and sim. Players will also be able to customize their own droid and create a custom lightsaber that they can bring back home with them after their adventure.