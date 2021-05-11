Skull & Bones delayed by Ubisoft yet again

Since being revealed back at E3 2017, Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones has seemingly struggled to find its feet. The naval action game from Ubisoft Singapore was pitched as a multiplayer-heavy title that was set to launch in 2018. Obviously, that date has come and gone with several delays in between. Last year, the team announced the game had “evolved” into something “bigger”, and pushed the back to at least the 2021-22 fiscal year. In Ubisoft’s 2021 financial update, the company revealed that the game won’t see the light of day until the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The delay is, in the grand scheme of things, not too surprising. After all, with the production difficulties that have arisen in the last year due to the pandemic, most studios have had to delay games. That said, it’s unfortunate to see Skull & Bones get hit with yet another delay. Fans of the naval combat we saw in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag have been waiting for this game for nearly five years now. Knowing that wait will now stretch to at least seven years is a tough pill to swallow.

Of course, most of the fans would prefer a good game over a rushed one. In that respect, another Skull & Bones delay isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Hopefully, Ubisoft Singapore takes its time to find the fun and deliver a quality experience. And fortunately, Ubisoft fans have several other games to look forward to in the interim. Alongside the delay announcement, we got confirmation that Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Riders Republic, The Division Heartland, and Roller Champions are still currently slated for a release in fiscal year 2021-22.