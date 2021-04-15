Sky: Children of Light brings social adventures to Nintendo Switch this June

Thatgamecompany’s Sky: Children of the Light is coming to Nintendo Switch. Bringing another social adventure title to Nintendo’s hybrid platform.

The game originally launched for iOS in 2019, coming to Android just under a year later. It’s the latest title from the developer since Journey, which was first released in 2012.

Thatgamecompany has confirmed that Sky: Children of the Light will be free to start on Switch, and cross-play support between consoles and mobile devices will be available when it launches in a few months. This means that Switch users will connect with the current player base, and there’s no need to pay unless you want to dig deeper into the available stories.

The game tasks players with returning fallen stars to their constellations. Along the way, they’ll meet other characters who can then join them in their journey through the game’s stories.

Concept Artist and Narrative Designer Tom Zhao explained in 2019 that “One of our goals in Sky is to create a shared emotional journey of highs and lows that a group of companions can experience together.”

Last month, the third major story arc for the game, Season of Assembly, launched. Each one adds more areas to explore with others and new stars to return to the sky.

According to VGC, Thatgamecompany has previously expressed an interest in bringing Sky: Children of the Light to PC, Mac, and other consoles. Whether this means that Xbox and PlayStation versions are on the way remains to be seen.