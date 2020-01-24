Sly Cooper listings suggest potential return for PlayStation 5

It’s been years since the Sly Cooper franchise stole fans’ hearts on the PlayStation front. But it looks like that may change sooner than expected.

A pair of retail listings suggest that a new Sly Cooper game is in the works, possibly for PlayStation 5. Both Instant Gaming and Press-Start posted said listings for Sly Cooper 5, but with unofficial PS4 artwork. However, each of them state that the game is coming sometime in 2020.

The Sly Cooper platforming/action series initially got its start with Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus on PlayStation 2 in 2002, developed by Sucker Punch. Following a pair of successful sequels, it moved on to InFamous while Sanzaru Games took over for Sly’s debut on the PlayStation 3, Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time. For good measure, it also ported over the hero’s original adventures to PS3 with The Sly Collection.

But it’s been a good seven years since we’ve seen Sly make the rounds. A CGI animated film has been in the works for some time, but doesn’t currently have a release date.

To add fuel to this potential rumor, Sanzaru Games did recently state that it was interested in a Sly Cooper return. Speaking with PlayStation Universe last month, lead designer Mat Kraemer said they “would love to come back to that world.” However, he advised the fans to “let Sony know,” as nothing was in the works.

For now, take the retail listings with a grain of salt. But Sly’s return to the PlayStation 5—or even the PlayStation 4—would certainly be a welcome one.

The Sly Cooper games are currently available on PlayStation Now for anyone that wants to revisit them. We’ve included the Thieves In Time trailer below, so you’ve got an idea of just how charming this thief can be.