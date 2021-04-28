Smite update 8.5 releases the Monstercat battle pass, Avatar skins, and Persephone rework – Full patch notes

Although Smite update 8.5 is not receiving a new god, there’s plenty of content tucked away into these patch notes. The big focus will be the new Monstercat battle pass, which gives players access to four exclusive skins for Hades, Gilgamesh, Chang’e, and Khepri, along with several ward skins, an announce pack, jump stamps, and many more items. The Monstercat battle pass is set to release on May 18, and it will be available for 700 gems, which equates to around $15.00.

Not only are new skins coming to the Monstecat battle pass, but the Avatar skins from 2020’s Avatar: The Last Airbender battle pass are returning for a limited time. You can purchase Aang for Merlin, Zuko for Susano, and Korra for Skadi from the Smite in-game store. A new Avatar skin is also being released in update 8.5: Azula, for Pele. Azula is the sister of Zuko, who went down a much darker path and is one of the primary antagonists in the Avatar series.

The final big announcement for update 8.5 is the Persephone rework. The developers at Hi-Rez have shared that Persephone is a god who is consistently banned in ranked play, despite her low win rate. To better balance, the god, her passive and second abilities are reworked, and her first, third, and ultimate abilities are being balanced and changed. We’ve listed out the entire rework details, and it looks like Persephone could become a much more powerful mage in the current meta.

Here are the full patch notes for Monstercat update 8.5.

UPDATE RELEASE SCHEDULE

May 4

8.4 Bonus Update – Get all the details on Balance and new content here.

May 18

Monstercat Battle Pass

Azula Pele + return of Avatar skins

Talons of Tyranny

Antihero Chest

Athena Remodel

Persephone Rework

June 1

8.5 Bonus Update – More info coming soon!

BATTLE PASS

Monstercat Battle Pass (700 Gems)

Monstercat Battle Pass Plus (1300 Gems)

Paid Track Items:

Sullivan King Gilgamesh Skin

Slushii Hades Skin

Koven Chang’e Skin

Crab Rave Khepri Skin

Khepri Crab Avatar

Monstercat Loading Frame

Crab Rave Music Theme

Koven Loading Screen

Slushii Recall Skin

Monstercat Global Emote

Monolith Ward Skin

Koven Level Up Skin

Crab Rave Jump Stamp

Sullivan King Music Theme

Free Track Items:

Monstercat Growl Avatar

Sullivan King Announcer Pack

Slushii Music Theme

Monstercat Death Stamp

Koven Music Theme

Monstercat Player Title

QUALITY OF LIFE

General Starter Items will now appear when using the search bar in the item store In the case of an early surrender, the winning team will now acquire a reduced amount of MMR (Losing team still has no gain or loss of MMR or TP, the player who disconnected still loses full MMR and receives deserter penalty, even if they reconnected) Adjusted the default audio volume levels for new players Decreased the Volume of the crowd noise in the Arena mode MOTD Ban count in All out Assault 2.0, Infinite Assault, and Omnipotent Draft has been increased Grab Bag 2.0 has been updated to include the complete god roster

Ranked Season 8 brought some big changes to our ranked systems. The removal of variance has allowed a lot of our best players to reach the MMR cap rather quickly. To keep the very top end of the leaderboard competitive, we are going to be re-implementing MMR/Rank resets for only the top players. Players at all other ranks should see no changes. This should lead to a new race to Grandmasters! Ranked Resets are returning – and will only apply to Diamond 1 and above players In this update all players above D1 in TP or MMR will reset to D1 Rank, with 0 TP and to 2400 MMR This reset will occur in this update (8.5) and then again 2 updates from now (8.7) If this feels too slow to our top players we will consider doing this type of reset every update (8.8, 8.9, 8.10, etc)



BUG FIXES

UI

Fixed an issue where a large group of new gods had no in-game ability videos. All gods should now have all ability videos

Updated Loki and Persephone in-game ability videos to match their new kits

Fixed an issue where the Danzaburou and Hera fan art cosmetics were using the wrong art

Spectator Mode

Fixed an issue where certain pieces of foliage or plant life would flicker

General Gameplay

Adjusted a large list of gods to reduce the chance that they would get in a situation where their basic attacks would de-sync from the characters animation.

Fixed an issue where the Tutorial was still using Hunter’s Blessing

Fixed an issue where King Arthur and Yemoja were not properly banned from all infinite cooldown/mana modes

Fixed a series of issues on the Conquest Map regarding the Base Gates Base Gates should now function like player-made walls when interacting with abilities that care about walls. Ricochets should bounce off them, Chernobog can dash into them, and Janus can NOT portal through them.



Gods

Achilles Updated Achilles’ lore text to accurately describe Patroclus as his “lover” This change was brought about by the Olympians and a discussion on our LGBT gods. Ancient mythology has many examples of gods displaying their sexualities and SMITE wholeheartedly embraces our LGBT characters and players. Achilles is being updated because his relationship is one of the most clearly documented, and his lore specifically cites his relationship with Patroclus. Many other gods had similar relationships even though their SMITE lore text does not describe it. Gilgamesh is also a God to consider in this discussion. When analyzing the wording and themes of his epic, it is a common conclusion that Enkidu and Gilgamesh were romantic partners. The author clearly wanted to portray that their relationship was very special and unlike any other. However, much less is known about ancient Babylonian culture than Greco-Roman culture, and many scholars are still divided on this issue. We are leaving Gilgamesh and Enkidu’s relationship status up to each individual player’s interpretation.

Nemesis Retribution This ability will now be canceled if Nemesis is hit by a Disarm – which is considered a hard CC

Pele Fixed an issue where some skins had cloth clipping through other pieces of clothing

Nox Fixed an issue where Madame Darkness skin was using some default VO

Medusa Fixed an issue where the Tormented Soul skin special emote could not be used

Sylvanus Fixed an issue where he could plant more than 3 Verdant Growth plants

Cabrakan Seismic Crush Fixed an issue where this ability was using 33% lifesteal although it is single target, and should be 100% lifesteal

Gilgamesh General Fixed an issue where his Auto-Leveling abilities was not working Drop Kick Fixed an issue where this could cause Gilgamesh to clip through certain things like player made walls and phoenix pedestals. (hotfixed) Fixed an issue where Dropkick could make a minion immune (hotfixed) Fixed an issue where a quest marker might not always appear on Gilgamesh’s mini map [PLACEHOLDER] Winds of Shamash Fixed an issue where this dealt damage to structures

Chernobog Fixed an issue where he could not dash into and hide in certain Towers



Items

Gilded Arrow This item will no longer mark the enemy Titan

Leader’s Cowl Fixed an issue where the 5% Power Aura and the 3% Power Aura were both not affecting the item owner. This will now affect the player who has the Cowl, as well as allied gods nearby.



BALANCE LIVE WITH THE 8.5 UPDATE LIVE MAY 18

Items

WIND DEMON

Sometimes the rigorous schedule of game development can be more troublesome than usual. In this case, we had already locked all bonus balance to be tested and shipped before the weekend. Over that weekend we had our first SPL games as well as a lot more gameplay data stream in. These two factors have led us to implement a few more nerfs that will go live in the main 8.5 Update.Wind Demon is seeing a large decrease to the Movement Speed it provides, as well as smaller loss of Attack Speed. The Crit meta came back in a big way with SPL – with this item being the main catalyst. Rage is also a key factor, but that item requires a lot more time to get online and provides only power and crit, so Wind Demon is being nerfed instead.

Decreased Movement Speed from 20% to 10% and Attack Speed from 20% to 15% on the passive effect

UPGRADED MAGIC SHELL RELIC

This Relic has been the premier defensive choice for almost 2 years now. Shell provides a large amount of health swing in a fight when used at the right time, but its the block stacks on the upgrade that have really begun to warp the meta. Many Gods are heavily weakened by the blocks, so those are being removed and replaced with a more fair basic-attack counter that should affect a different set of gods. This change should bring back many new options to Junglers, especially in the pro league.

Upgraded Shell no longer provides block stacks

Instead – The buffed gods takes 50% less damage from basic attacks for as long as they have the health shield

(UPGRADE) THE ALTERNATE TIMELINE

This Timeline only grows in power. The Alternate Timeline’s passive looks potentially strong on paper but the revive time, feedback, and overall health restore gives enemies a strong opportunity to secure the kill on the revived target. This item was previously statted with the idea that this passive was stronger than it really ended up being in practice. We are bringing the Magical Power up on this item to better reflect its true strength.

Increased Magical Power from 45 to 70

(STARTER) ARCHMAGE’S GEM

Archmage’s Gem still has moments of play but we have seen the Mage starter items really open up from the Conduit and Archmage’s Gem rushes at the start of the season. Some extra Mana will not only give this item a solid +1 that isn’t raw damage, but will let it synergize with other Mage items that care about Mana.

Added 200 Mana

(UPGRADE) GEM OF FOCUS

Similar to Archmage’s Gem, we want to ensure that this tree remains competitive with Sands of Time (the most popular choice in SPL) and other Mage starts. A bump to its power should help it evenly across any mage who may want to try out Gem of Focus.

Increased Magical Power from 90 to 100

(UPGRADE) BUMBA’S SPEAR

Bumba’s Spear has not only felt weak since the start of Season 8, but it had to compete with the arguably strongest starter in the same tree. Even with the nerfs coming in Bonus Balance to Bumba’s Hammer this item still needs some extra kick to make it feel worthwhile. CDR and Mana will make this more attractive in general, but we are swapping the gold generation with raw Power when slaying Jungle Monsters, Bosses, and Structures. Bumba’s Spear holders can now use that 10s window to make some strong power plays.

Added 10% CDR

Removed 200 Mana

Passive now provides a 10% Power buff for 10s duration after Jungle Camps, Structures, and Jungle Bosses

No longer provides bonus gold on Jungle Camps, Structures, and Jungle Bosses

Manikin’s Hidden Blade was another Jungler Starter Upgrade that really struggled to make an impact. The proc didn’t feel worthwhile considering the difficulty to apply it regularly in combat and most Assassin’s couldn’t convert Basic Attack Power into meaningful damage output late game. Basic Attack Power is being converted to simple Power while the proc is getting some love to alleviate both these issues.

Removed Basic Attack Power

Now Provides 60 Physical Power and 90 Magical Power

Increased Bonus Damage on the passive from 15% of the target’s current health to 20%

(UPGRADE) SEER OF THE JUNGLE

You didn’t think that was all Junglers, right? We also have Seer of the Jungle to discuss. The idea of becoming a Ward destroyer was something we expected to have high value but the duration combined with the strength of other Starter Upgrades left this item behind. We are giving it some extra stats to help it compete more evenly with other options while increasing the window players can slay wards in.

Increased Attack Speed from 15% to 30%

Increased the duration of the buff on the passive that allows you to see wards from 10s to 15s

(STARTER) WARRIOR’S AXE

In our last update we buffed Bluestone Pendant which has been a point of discussion for the community. We did that buff due to Bluestone Pendant struggling on the data side but it looks like we missed how players actually felt and utilized these items. Not only did they feel it was powerful but it highlighted the feeling that the other starters were underwhelming. Rather than just nerfing Bluestone Pendant and leaving everything as is, we want to look at bringing Warrior’s Axe and Warding Sigil up to better compete with Bluestone Pendant. We want Warriors to feel like they have 3 powerful options rather than 3 not terrible options. Warrior’s Axe will now steal more health more often, really encouraging you to trade when this passive becomes available.

Increase Health Steal on passive from 25 to 30

Decreased cooldown from 10s to 8s

(STARTER) WARDING SIGIL

Warding Sigil originally had an identity of being a Magical God counter but this felt too narrow. We are increasing it’s Physical Protection to make it a more compelling choice against all gods who do ticks of small damage rather than being a Magical god counter.

Increased Physical Protection from 10 to 15

(STARTER) BENEVOLENCE

There was an issue where this item was splitting its reward among nearby allies rather than providing it to a single nearby ally. This caused some players in conjunction with a rounding up rule we added in a previous patch to generate quite a bit of extra gold and XP when stacked. This should no longer be the case.

This effect now gives only one nearby ally the bonus gold and XP

(UPGRADE) COMPASSION

Unlike other Starter Upgrades where any extra gold can be a nice bonus, losing the Gold generation from Benevolence at 17 felt particularly rough. Keeping hold of some GP5 will ensure Supports who pick Compassion have that much extra funds to play with in games that go long.

This item now provides 8 GP5

(UPGRADE) SENTINEL’S BOON

Sentinel’s Boon is much closer to Sentinel’s Embrace in power than it was at the start of the Season, but it still could use more. Increasing the amount restored from 3% to 4% will provide Supports up to 24% of their Health and Mana back each wave which can really enable a successful Phoenix siege or defence.

Increased Health and Mana restored from the passive from 3% to 4% per assist

CHARON’S COIN

It’s time to flip and coin to see what item will get our next buff! Charon’s Coin found a strong place in Mage’s builds during Season 7 but has since dropped out of favor. The high cost investment and low immediate impact made it difficult to place into any builds. A lower cost and boost to power will alleviate those two pain points.

Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2400

Increased Magical Power from 80 to 90

BOOK OF THOTH

One other often considered start is Book rush. This start (or early buy) is for Mages looking to really pack on the Power and supports the Mana Build as a whole. The base version of this is getting a bump to ensure that that build path remains an option for Mages who want to work towards it.

Increase mana contribution on book of thoth by 1%

Increased MP5 from 15 to 20

SPEAR OF THE MAGUS

Spear of the Magus and Spear of Desolation often feel like two sides of a similar coin, where one becomes the go to over the other based on Math. While they have their niches outside of that we wanted to further highlight Spear of the Magus as having a different application. This item now provides lifesteal which note only makes it an attractive high DPS Lifesteal item, but bolster Lifesteal builds as a whole.

Added 12% Lifesteal

MAIL OF RENEWAL

Mail of Renewal Buff

The new Mail of Renewal has many players itching to try it out, but feeling underwhelmed by the impact of this team based heal. At a small cost of personal tankiness this item will now heal in half the time making it much more impactful during a fight.

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Decreased the time the heal takes to complete from 20s to 10s

STONE OF FAL

Stone of Fal also has unique applications for quite a few gods in SMITE but the cost was prohibitive. Supports often didn’t have the gold to experiment while more offensive minded players found more raw Power value at this cost threshold. Reducing the cost should open it up for additional experimentation.

Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2350

Persephone Rework

Persephone’s Rework changed a significant portion of her abilities. As such, she will be unavailable for Ranked Play until 8.6.

The Persephone rework has many changes with specific goals in mind. To read up on all those details and goals we encourage you to check out our Persephone Rework Criteria and Goals Blog here.

In a more brief summary Persephone’s rework has a few major goals. First is enemy frustration. Her Passive combined with strong zoning and high variance in the outcome of her plants made her frustrating to fight against. On the flip side Persephone boasted one of the worst win rates in the entire game at all skill levels (even high end Ranked). She lacked a way to impact fights that didn’t go exactly as planned and the control she could exert on her own minions to make up for it was also limited, often falling to the enemy misplaying than her herself making a great one. With stronger control over her kit, more immediate impact in moment to moment gameplay, and better opportunities for enemies to counterplay she should feel better to play as and play against as an opponent.

POMEGRANATE SEEDS (REWORKED)

When Persephone dies she travels to the plane of death where she can place 6 Harvest Seeds that will sprout when she respawns. Each time one of her Harvest plants wither she gains a Pomegranate Seed. Extra Pomegranate Seeds are sold at the fountain for 3 gold a seed. Persephone can hold 100 seeds.

Major Changes: Persephone no longer revives in a state where she can deal damage or apply CC. She instead enters this state to plan for her next life.



BONE RUSH (MAJOR ADJUSTMENT)

Ability : Line

Affects : Enemies

Range : 65

Persephone calls forth a Skeletal Warrior from the underworld. This warrior charges forward, damaging minions and stopping on gods. Enemy gods hit are slowed for 2.5s. Whenever it stops its skull falls, becoming a Harvest Skull. Damage : 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% of your Magical Power) Slow : 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% Cost : 60/65/70/75/80 Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10s

Major Changes: This ability no longer has a ‘topple’ AoE but now has a much larger charge range. Persephone can now continue to aim this ability right up until the moment it fires the projectile, improving the control over this ability. This ability now slows, helping set up for her Harvest Flowers.



HARVEST (REWORK)

Ability : Circle

Affects: Enemies

Range : 50

Radius : 12.5

Persephone summons an explosion at a target location that places 3 Harvest Skulls. She can activate these Harvest plants with her Basic Attacks. When the Skulls are activated she restores health to herself. After 4s the Skulls turn into Harvest Flowers. When activated these Flowers charge forward in the direction hit, biting any target that gets close. Enemies recently bitten take reduced damage from other bites, stacking 3 times. She can have up to 5/5/6/6/7 Harvest Plants out at any time. Explosion : 90/140/190/240/290 (+80% of your Magical Power) Heal : 22/29/36/43/50 (+10% of your Magical Power) Bite : 40/80/120/160/200 (+50% of your Magical Power) Reduced Damage : 40/64/78% Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 Cooldown: 14s

Major Changes This ability now deals AoE damage upon cast and places multiple plants at once. The plants themselves now only have 2 states, Skulls and Flowers. Persephone can directly aim the charge direction of the Flowers, improving how she can utilize these flowers. Enemies can see a clear AoE indicator, giving them something clear to avoid.



FLOURISH (BALANCE ADJUSTMENT)

Ability: Leap

Affects: Enemies

Radius: 20

Persephone floods the ground with necrotic energy that propels her from the ground directly forwards or backwards; based on the direction she is moving. Harvest plants inside the area immediately become Harvest Flowers and activate, charging in the direction Persephone is facing. Enemies caught in this area take damage. Explosion: 65/105/145/185/225 (+65% of your Magical Power) Range: 45 Cost: 70 Cooldown: 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s

Major Changes This ability no longer generates a Pregerminated seed as the Sprout seed is gone. This ability now deals damage to compensate Persephone for the loss of the follow up place/explode Persephone players were used to.



GRASP OF DEATH (BALANCE ADJUSTMENT)

Ability: Line

Affects: Enemies

Radius : 55

Persephone conjures Entrapping Vines that she throws forwards, entrapping the first enemy god or wall it touches. Entrapped gods are crippled, rooted, and have reduced Attack Speed. Vines then spawn from the Entrapped target, seeking nearby enemy gods. Gods bound are crippled, can no longer move further than 55 units away and are slowed while running away from the center. Entrapping vines are destroyed if hit by 5 Basic Attacks(3 if it trapped a Wall), ending all effects. Damage: 175/245/315/385/455 (+75% of your Magical Power) Vine Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+30% of your Magical Power) Attack Speed Reduction : 15% Slow: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% Duration: 5s

Major Changes This ability no longer constricts movement the closer you get to the Entrapping Vines, allowing enemies more options to fight inside the effect or while trying to free an ally. Players can move up to 55 units away at all times, but will move slower when running away from the center.



Gods

GILGAMESH

Wait, didn’t I just write about nerfs for this guy? Oh, nerf him some more? Ok then. Well Gilgamesh continued to rise in the data over the weekend, likely as people learned how to play him better over time. Some gods level off after a few days but Gilgamesh continued to rise. We are adding two more nerfs. Sun-Forged Scimitars initial damage is coming down at the later ranks, and Drop-kicks stun is coming down at the later ranks. It will be a small increase to the Stun at low ranks but this ability is a common choice to rank quickly.

SUN-FORGED SCIMITAR Decreased Burst Damage from 65/100/135/170/205 to 65/95/125/155/185

DROP KICK Adjusted Stun Duration from 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5s to 1.2s at all ranks



TIAMAT

Many suspicions were confirmed when we finally saw Tiamat picked in a single SPL game. Her ability to split push is still too strong. Although her nerfs have been effective, these basilisks have continued to be too alluring of a choice for her ultimate. We are nerfing them pretty substantially to make this a more fringe and situational option.

BASILISKS Decreased the lifetime of the deployable from 21s to 11s (results in only 4 basilisks spawning in total instead of 6)



BAKASURA

Who’s hungry?! Bakasura is ready for a buff! He showed some potential at the start of the season with a larger map and his quick jungle clear, but he has started to fall behind the rest of the pack. The god often suffers from mana issues in the early game, so now Eat Minion will have a mana heal attached to it that helps Bakasura stay ready for combat, as long as he stays well fed. Butcher Blades is also seeing a cooldown decrease to make sure he is ready to fight when the moment arises.

EAT MINION Decreased Mana Cost from 55 to 40 This ability now restores 60/65/70/75/80 flat mana upon successfully eating a minion

BUTCHER BLADES Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 12s



BELLONA

It’s a high pressure solo lane, and even with the upcoming buffs it’s looking like Bellona is being left behind. Even when Manikins was insane for warriors she only showed a glimpse of meta play. We are giving her a small bonus to her early lane clear, as well as some more consistency to her Ultimate CC which should help the goddess to better perform across a variety of situations and skill levels.

BLUDGEON Increase Spin Damage from 30/60/90/120/150 to 45/75/105/135/165

EAGLE’S RALLY Increased Stun from 1s to 1.25s at all ranks



CHIRON

It’s time to ride! Chiron has had a few buffs and is starting to perform quite well (although player perception clearly isn’t sold on this yet). We are applying one small buff to make it even harder to interrupt his dash, a key part of his kit. The real Chiron mains know that Giddyup can be a total game-changer, and now its even more likely to be effective.

GIDDYUP! Chiron is now knockup immune while galloping.



DA JI

This goddess herself fell victim to the death by one thousand cuts. She had a series of nerfs, then the meta just seemed to fall out of her favor season after season. The Shell change will certainly be helping her but we still felt like she could use a bit more. These two abilities often feel less impactful than they should, especially with their restrictions in place like long channel times. We are going to be upping the damage so enemies feel the pain Da Ji likes to bring.

ONE THOUSAND CUTS Increased Base Damage from 25/45/65/85/105 to 30/50/70/90/110

TRICKSTER SPIRIT Increased Base Damage from 70/110/150/190/230 to 80/120/160/200/240



FAFNIR

It’s Fafnir buff time, but don’t get too greedy! We know that Fafnir can quickly take over the pro scene when he is strong, but it’s been quite a while and we haven’t seen much of this shapeshifting god. Fafnir brings a strong setup, a stim for allies, and a lot of evasion but his cooldowns were very restrictive. These are being relaxed so that the god can be sure to make an impact on each fight.

CURSED STRENGTH Decreased Cooldowns from 15s to 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s This cooldown also applies to his Ability 01 in Dragon Form

UNDERHANDED TACTICS Decreased Cooldown from 18s to 15s This cooldown also applies to his Ability 03 in Dragon Form



HERA

The Queen returns! Hera was top of the meta for a while, but a seemingly small nerf to her Divine Shroud took her down further than expected. The map and meta changes have done her no favors so we are looking to buff her directly. Hera’s going to be dealing some more damage in the late game, as well as gaining back part of the strength of her health shield, but with even less emphasis on the need to rank it up.

POLYMORPH Increased Magical Power Scaling from 75% to 80%

DIVINE SHROUD Increased Health Shield from 50/100/150/200/250 to 70/110/150/190/230 Increased Health Shield from 15 to 17 * Hera’s Level Total shields are: 65 to 550 vs 87 to 570 based on lvl1 rank 1 and lvl 20 rank 5 min and max



KUKULKAN

The Noodle is back! Kukulkan finally got his classic skin, but he’s missing some of that classic strength. The god tends to be a popular casual pick yet quite rare at higher levels of play. We saw a few matches with him in the SPL but this was likely due to personal preference or players playing from remote locations with higher ping. This buff should help him to excel in more areas without pushing him over the top.

SLIPSTREAM Decreased Cooldown 15s at all ranks to 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s



MEDUSA

Don’t look into her eyes! But we do want you to look again at picking Medusa. Her dash is often described as her weakest ability. It has some unique rules to how it hits and applies damage to enemies which we aim to keep for now. However, there are some numbers to tune. The debuff change will help ensure Medusa wins trades after dashing aggressively, and the cooldown change will make her a generally safer late-game god, which is quite valuable for hunters.

LACERATE Increased healing debuff duration from 3s to 4s. Decreased cooldown from 15s to 15/14.5/14/13.5/13.



MULAN

Recently we tried to add some oomph to this goddess, but those buffs have shown to not be enough. We looked at more ways to make Mulan feel impactful, and noticed many of her mains felt underwhelmed by the duration of her self buffs. These will now last longer to make sure she makes use of them. She will also be stunning enemies slightly longer when hitting them with Grapple, which is sure to make a big impact.