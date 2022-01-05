Smite’s Season 9.1 patch update adds glyphs, a relic rework, and Obelisks to the Conquest map – Patch notes

Season 9 for Smite is coming in hot following the official announcement of Shiva the Destroyer being added to the roster in February. However, before Shiva can arrive, patch update 9.1 will be dropping. The major highlights include a relic rework, glyphs to specific items, and several changes to many of the maps, such as Conquest, Arena, and Slash, the new game mode.

The relic rework will be adding a depth of diversity to the many relic choices. Traditionally, each relic had an upgraded item. But now, the relic rework system adds a pair of final choices for players to select, further upgrading them on top of the already enhanced version. For example, after you upgrade Aegis, you can choose to further augment it into an Aegis of Acceleration or Aegis of Judgement. The former allows you to move while in this mode, while the latter upgrade has it so then you can move while in this form, but you explode, dealing damage to enemy gods.

The glyph item system adds a series of tier four items to many iconic tier three. These include Heartward Amulet, Breastplate of Valor, Deathbringer, Jotun’s Wrath, and Rod of Tahuti. These are commonly purchased items that typically happen at the end for many builds, similar to the relic system with adding another pair of upgrade paths rather than just one option.

These are the full patch notes below.

Patch notes

BUG FIXES

UI

Fixed an issue where the new ranked system would show incorrect god filtering and sorting during picks and bans

Fixed issues where players were not receiving god mastery avatars for each 10 gods mastered

Fixed additional issues with Ranked Leaderboards

General Gameplay

Fixed an issue where accounts at exactly level 30 would experience matchmaking issues making it hard to get a match in Joust, Arena, or Conquest (levels 1-29 go to new player queues, 30+ go to normal queues)

Fixed an issue where the “Diamond are Forever” Achievement was not properly unlocking

Gods

Persephone Fixed an issue where Bone Rush was applying a slow

Heimdallr Fixed an issue where his Bifrost ability could be used but not go on cooldown in rare instances



Chang’e Fixed an issue where Chang’e’s Pirate Admiral and Pirate Queen skins play default FX for their A01 and A03

Ah Muzen Cab Fixed an issue where the Stingpunk Skin cannot see the AoE radius of his Hive’s effects

Cliodhna Fixed an issue where this god could still be picked when banned by other players in ranked.



Items

War Flag Fixed an issue where the gold gain from this item could stop working if multiple War Flags were present on multiple players in the area Fixed an issues where some of Thoth’s, Yemoja’s, and Athena’s abilities were not triggering gold gain as intended



QUALITY OF LIFE

Audio

New Map Audio Queues have been added for various map events on various SMITE game modes Conquest The Fire Giant has arrived The Gold Fury has arrived The Pyromancer has arrived Your team has destroyed the Fire Giant Your team has destroyed the Gold Fury Your team has destroyed the Pyromancer The enemy team has destroyed the Fire Giant The enemy team has destroyed the Gold Fury The enemy team has destroyed the Pyromancer Your Obelisk is under attack The Obelisk is active The Obelisks are active Your team has fully powered the Obelisk The enemy has fully powered the Obelisk The enemy has fully powered their Obelisk Slash An enemy Juggernaut has arrived Your Juggernaut has arrived The enemy Juggernaut has been destroyed Your Juggernaut has been destroyed Apophis has arrived The enemy has destroyed Apophis Your team has destroyed Apophis Arena Your team has 50 tickets remaining Your team has 10 tickets remaining The enemy has 50 tickets remaining The enemy has 10 tickets remaining Joust The Bull Demon King has arrived The enemy team has destroyed the Bull Demon King Your team has destroyed the Bull Demon King

All music packs will now have ambient music, some will have unique music for this, others will use the default music

This volume of this ambient music can be adjusted with a new volume slider labeled Ambient Music

UI

The Commendations Screen has undergone a visual update

Apollo Remodel

The God of Music has a new default look!

This is automatically applied to his default, recolor, and mastery skins

He has had some minor audio and particle FX updates, his voice pack is unchanged though

Classic Apollo will be for sale in the store priced the same as other Classic Skins

PROGRESSION SYSTEMS

Commendation Rewards

On 9.1 launch you will earn your Sobek skin for good behavior

The new Season commendation skin again – to be revealed later

Ranked Rewards

On 9.1 launch you will earn you previous years ranked border (janus)

Janus skin will no longer be able to be earned

Grave Golem Geb is now able to be earned

On 10.1 you’ll earn your Grave Golem Loading Frame with the emblem of the highest rank ever attained in Season 9

Ranked Reset

MMR Soft Reset – All players will have their MMR compressed toward 1500, this has a more potent effect on players who are further from 1500

Rank Soft Reset – Players will be set to a rank that corresponds with their new MMR post reset

All God Leaderboards will be reset, and the system has been adjusted to make higher ranked god borders easier to obtain

Made further adjustments to God Leaderboards to make higher ranked borders more obtainable

GAME MODES

Slash

SMITE’s first totally NEW and permanent game mode in years is finally launching! Slash takes elements from both the Siege and Clash modes and merges them together into an entirely new mode! The map features traditional tower, phoenix, and Titan objectives and a jungle sized in between those of Siege and Clash. The open center area and 5v5 team sizes from Clash ensure frequent fighting and rotations, and new Juggernaut camps that can be cleared to Spawn your own Juggernaut that push lanes and be teleported too like Siege. Order players will play from the Maya side, featuring an all new art set for this classic pantheon. Chaos players will play from the Egyptian side. We are very excited to introduce this new casual objective focused map in SMITE Season 9!

Key Stats 5v5 Team Size Starting level 3, Starting Gold 1500 No banned items Counts for all types of progression and relevant quests, and appears in match history Has accolade for “Slash Matches Played” Siege and Clash will be removed from the normal queues list Siege and Clash will be options for Custom Matches



Apophis’ Chosen Juggernauts Juggernauts have a completely new look modeled after the boss of this map: Apophis. The humanoid snake-men will spawn in specific camps across the map and when defeated will join the team who dealt the final blow. They will push down lanes and use a variety of melee and ranged attacks. The Minion counter to earn Juggernauts from Siege will not exist on this map. Players must clear the camps to spawn a Juggernaut

Portals If your team owns a Juggernaut, a portal will open in your base There will now be two different portals to allow players to choose which lane to travel to in the event of two Juggernauts being owned at once Teleportation is no longer instant, but instead a fast fight down the lane path, gods are immune while traveling

Objectives Apophis will remain as the main Jungle Boss Spawns in the center camp at 10:00 The team that slays Apophis is granted a buff Veil of Apophis Grants +50 Magical Power, +30 Physical Power. Enemy gods hit by your abilities take damage equal to 2% of their max health over 4 seconds. You heal for 4% of your Health and 2% of your Mana every 5s. Damage to enemy structures is increased by 25% At 20:00, Apophis becomes Enhanced, providing a more powerful buff Shadow of Apophis Grants +70 Magical Power, +50 Physical Power. Enemy gods hit by your abilities take damage equal to 4% of their max health over 4 seconds. You heal for 4% of your Health and 2% of your Mana every 5s. Damage to enemy structures is increased by 25% Juggernaut Camps Slaying a Juggernaut in one of the Wild Juggernaut camps will grant your team a friendly Juggernaut that pushes a lane There are four total Wild Juggernaut camps A middle contestable pair on the outside of each lane First spawns at 4:00 Respawns every 4 minutes Both camps in the contestable pair alternate between hosting a Juggernaut and an Enhanced Speed, Mana, or Damage buff Slaying a Juggernaut in one of these camps will spawn a Juggernaut in the lane it is closest to A safe pair near each team’s base First spawns at 10:00 when Apophis arrives Respawns every 4 minutes Slaying a Juggernaut in one of these camps will spawn a Juggernaut in a random lane, prioritizing the lane without a Juggernaut currently pushing it Wild Juggernaut Base Stats XP Reward: 150 Gold Reward: 50 Health: 1500 Physical Protection: 30 Magical Protection: 10 Physical Power: 50 Stat Scaling every 2 minutes Health: +150 Physical Protection: +4 Magical Protection: +1 Physical Power: +4 New Jungle Minion – Jaguars – Speed Buff Holders One Speed Camp resides in each team’s Jungle to the north and south of Apophis’ lair First spawns at 0:30 Respawns every 4 minutes Speed Buff Increases Movement Speed by 15% Enhanced Speed Buff Increases Attack Speed by 15% Blue Buff Baboons have undergone texture and model updates Two Mana Camps reside in each team’s Jungle, near the Tier 2 Towers First spawns at 0:30 Respawns every 4 minutes Mana Buff Grants +25 MP5 and 10% Cooldown Reduction Enhanced Mana Buff Grants an additional +25 MP5 and 10% Cooldown Reduction Red Buff Hyenas Damage Camp resides at the center of the map until Apophis replaces them First spawns at 0:00 Respawns every 2 minutes Damage Buff Increases Physical and Magical Power by 15%, +10 Magical Power and +5 Physical Power Enhanced Damage Buff Increases Physical and Magical Power by an additional 10%, +10 Magical Power and +5 Physical Power



Conquest

New Objective – Obelisk The Obelisks are map objectives that drive a new gameplay loop layered onto Conquest Overview Each team now has an Obelisk in their side of the Jungle The Obelisks are banks of power which teams power up by collecting Offerings Offerings are pickups that will drop from Marked Camps when the Obelisks become active The first team to fill up their Obelisk with 7 Offerings is granted Indra’s Scepter, a powerful new type of Jungle Buff Gameplay At 4 minutes into the match, the Obelisks become active, and certain Jungle Camps around the map become Marked Jungle Camps that become Marked immediately respawn at this moment if they are dead Clearing a Marked Camp spawns a single Offering that either team can pick up to add one point of power to their Obelisk Marked Camps are much more dangerous than normal Jungle Camps Naga monsters spawn near the center of each lane, which also drop an Offering when slain While the Obelisks are active, the Jungle Camps remain Marked until one team powers up their Obelisk completely. Offerings can be stolen from the enemy Obelisk by standing within its radius and taking 10% of their current health as True Damage for every Offering stolen When one team has filled their Obelisk first by collecting 7 Offerings, that team is granted Indra’s Scepter Both teams are also awarded 25 Gold and XP per player for every Offering they collected while the Obelisks were active Both Obelisks then become inactive for 4 minutes All Marked Camps return to normal Offerings can no longer be collected while the Obelisks are inactive, and the Obelisks are emptied of their Offerings

New Jungle Buff – Indra’s Scepter Spawns at the Obelisk for the team that powered theirs up first Cannot be picked up by the enemy team Has a lifetime of 4 minutes, which begins ticking down as soon as it spawns The Scepter will follow the first friendly God that touches the Scepter While following, the Scepter has two modes If no enemies are within 35 units of its owner, the Scepter grants an aura of 25 HP5 to all nearby allies This effect is tripled for friendly Structures If enemies are within 35 units of its owner, the Scepter will fire ball lightning projectiles every second at up to 5 enemy targets simultaneously. Each lightning projectile deals 3.5% of the enemy’s Max Health The Scepter prioritizes targeting enemy Gods over Minions

New NPC – Naga These will spawn in place of the previous lesser scorpions 2 in duo lane, 1 in solo lane Removed the healing deployable spawned by Lesser Scorpions These drop Offerings while the Obelisks are active

Scorpions Greater Scorpions Now only reside on the Fire Giant’s side of the Jungle Each team now has one on their side of the map Destroying a Greater Scorpion now enhances all of the Jungle Buffs on the side of the Jungle for the team that slayed it, until the Scorpion respawns Lesser Scorpions Removed from the lanes and now this model has been moved to be the the Support (Green) Buff holder

Draugr The Draugr has returned to the abyssal depths from whence it came, it and its buff have been removed

Balance Fire Giant Increased Physical and Magical Power scaling from 2 to 4 Pyromancer Increased Physical Power scaling from 2 to 4 Gold Fury Increased base Physical Power from 120 to 130 Increased Physical Power scaling from 2 to 4 Naga XP Reward: 75 Gold Reward: 50 Health: 660 Physical Protection: 9 Magical Protection: 2 Physical Power: 28 Greater Scorpion Increased base Physical Power from 60 to 70 Lesser Scorpion (Support Buff) XP Reward: 34 Gold Reward: 24 Health: 300 Physical Protection: 9 Magical Protection: 2 Physical Power: 15



Roman Arena

Increased Gold spooling from 10 to 12

Increased XP spooling from 10 to 12

Chinese Joust (Also known as Season 3 Joust, and the current default Joust)

All Lane Minions Increased scaling frequency from every 3 minutes to every 2 minutes Increased scaling XP Reward from 0 to 4 Increased scaling Gold Reward from 0 to 1.5

Melee and Brute Minions Decreased base XP Reward from 65 to 60

Ranged Minions Decreased base XP Reward from 45 to 40



ITEMS

Base Relics will still be awarded based on level First Relic at Level 1 Second Relic at Level 12

Relics will now have a Tier 2 form, and 2 different Tier 3 Forms, priced at: Tier 1 Relic – Free Tier 2 Relic – 300 Gold Tier 3 Relic – 800 Gold There are no level restrictions or timing restrictions on Upgrading Relics, players can spend 1100 gold to fully upgrade one at level 1 if they desire.



AEGIS AMULET

Cooldown decreased from 180s to 170s

GREATER AEGIS AMULET (UPGRADED)

Cooldown decreased from 150s to 140s

AEGIS OF ACCELERATION

Using this item makes you invulnerable to damage and healing for 1.5s, and prevents you from taking any actions. You may still move. Each instance of damage prevented in this time provides you 7% Movement Speed for 4s, stacking up to 3 times.

AEGIS OF JUDGEMENT

Using this item makes you invulnerable to damage and healing for 1.5s, and prevents you from taking any actions. You may still move. At the end of the duration, you explode dealing 100 + 50% of the prevented damage as Magical Damage in a 30 unit radius. The damage dealt by this effect is capped at 50% of your Maximum Health.

BELT OF FRENZY

Damage Increase increased from 10% to 15%

Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Cooldown increased from 120s to 130s

GREATER BELT OF FRENZY

Damage Increase increased from 10% to 15%

Penetration buff has been removed

Duration decreased from 8s to 6s

Cooldown decreased from 120s to 110s

BELT OF THE BERSERKER

Using this item grants all allied gods within 70 units 30% Increased Damage dealt to all targets, including objectives, and 50% Attack Speed increase, decaying every 0.5s for 6s.

BELT OF INSATIABLE HUNGER

Using this item grants all allied gods within 70 units 15% Increased Damage dealt to all targets, including objectives, and 25% Attack Speed increase for 10 seconds. If you earn a kill or assist on an enemy god while this buff is active, the duration refreshes. This can only occur once per use.

BLINK RUNE

No changes

GREATER BLINK RUNE

Damage Mitigation buff has been removed

CORRUPTED BLINK RUNE

Using this item will allow you to teleport up to 45 units away instantly. This item can not be used if you have taken or dealt damage in the last 3s. On Blinking, slow all enemies’ MS/AS by 15% within a 25 unit radius for 2.5s.

SCORCHING BLINK RUNE

Using this item will allow you to teleport up to 45 units away instantly, leaving behind a trail of wildfire that deals 20 True Damage + 4 True Damage per level to enemies that pass through it every 0.5s for 4s. This item can not be used if you have taken or dealt damage in the last 3s.

BRACER OF RADIANCE

Power Buff increased from 10% to 15%

Cooldown increased from 100s to 120s

GREATER BRACER OF RADIANCE

This no longer functions as a Sentry Ward

BRACER OF BRILLIANCE

Place a radiant glow at a target location for 90s. Allies who move through this glow gain 20% increased Power and 20% Movement Speed for 8s. This fragment acts as a Sentry ward. If destroyed the cooldown of the relic is reduced by 20s.

BRACER OF ILLUMINATION

Place a radiant glow at a target location for 90s. Allies who move through this glow gain 10% increased Power if above half health or 15% Movement Speed if below Half Health for 8s. This fragment acts as a Sentry ward. On use a light sprite appears, patrolling back and forth, revealing enemies along the way.

MEDITATION CLOAK

Name changed from Meditation Cloak to Cloak of Meditation

Increased base Health restore from 8 to 12

Increased missing Health scaling from 5% to 6%

Cooldown increased from 140s to 150s

GREATER MEDITATION CLOAK

Removed Cooldown Reduction effect

Increased base Health restore from 8 to 12

Increased missing Health scaling from 5% to 6%

Cooldown decreased from 140s to 130s

CLOAK OF ASCETIC

Using this item causes you to Enter a meditative state where nearby allies gods within 35 units restore 40 + 7% of their missing health and mana each tick. Heals occur once every second for 4s. Each pulse reduces cooldowns for all abilities by 1.5s.

CLOAK OF THE AVATAR

Using this item causes you to Enter a meditative state where nearby allies gods within 35 units restore 12 + 6% of their missing health and mana each tick. Heals occur once every second for 4s. You also gain a protective barrier of wind that explodes if an enemy comes within 15 units, knocking them back.

CURSED ANKH

Shield damage increased from 50% to 75%

Added 10% increased Damage Taken debuff when healed by god abilities

GREATER CURSED ANKH

Shield damage increased from 50% to 75%

Decreased the increased Damage Taken debuff from 20% to 10%

Decreased cooldown from 120s to 100s

BLIGHTED ANKH

Using this item reduces the Healing received by all enemy gods within 55 units by 60% for 10s and removes 75% of any currently applied shield. Enemies that are healed by god abilities while affected by this curse take 20% more damage from all sources for the duration of the curse. All healing reduced by this effect is instead distributed to your allies in a 40 unit radius around you.

DROWNED ANKH

Using this item reduces the Healing received by all enemy gods within 55 units by 40% for 10s and removes 75% of any currently applied shield. Enemies that are healed by god abilities while affected by this curse cause a pool of Miasma to form beneath them that persists for 6s. The Miasma deals 2% of the enemy’s Current Health every 0.5s while enemies are inside it and refreshes the Ankh debuff effect.

HEAVENLY WINGS

Cooldown increased from 120s to 130s

GREATER HEAVENLY WINGS

Cooldown decreased from 120s to 110s

Removed Haste effect

ENTANGLING WINGS

Using this item increases the Movement Speed of allied gods within 55 units by 20% for 5 and making you immune to Slows. On use, this relic also roots enemies around you for 1s.

HASTENED WINGS

Using this item increases the Movement Speed of allied gods within 55 units by 20% for 4s, makes them immune to Slows, and grants Haste, causing them to be immune to Basic Attack Movement Penalty. For the duration, successful basic attacks increase the duration by 1s up to an additional 4s.

HORRIFIC EMBLEM

Increased Attack Speed debuff from 15% to 25%

Added 15% decreased Damage Dealt debuff

Increased Cooldown from 110s to 130s

GREATER HORRIFIC EMBLEM

No changes

EMBLEM OF INCREASING PERIL

Using this item Slows the Movement Speed of all enemy gods within 35 units by 30% for 5s. Their Attack Speed is also reduced by 25% for the duration. Additionally, their Damage Dealt is reduced by 15%. If an enemy deals 10% of an allied god’s Maximum Health in this time, the debuff effects are increased by 10% each, stacking up to 3 times.

EMBLEM OF TREMBLING TERROR

Using this item Slows the Movement Speed of all enemy gods within 35 units by 30% for 5s. Their Attack Speed is also reduced by 25% for the duration. Additionally, their Damage Dealt is reduced by 15%. If an enemy is dealt 30% of their Maximum Health during this duration, they are trembled for 1.5s.

MAGIC SHELL

Increased damage reduction from basic attacks from 20% to 25%

GREATER MAGIC SHELL

Decreased Cooldown from 150s to 130s

FORTIFYING SHELL

Using this item applies a shield to themselves and allies within 35 units for 100 Health + 12 Health per God Level for 3s. Additionally, all allies take 50% reduced damage from Basic Attacks for the duration. When the shield is broken or expires, allies gain a new buff providing 20% damage mitigation and 20% MS for 3s.

PHANTOM SHELL

Using this item applies a shield to themselves and allies within 35 units for 150 Health + 15 Health per God Level for 4s. Additionally, all allies take 50% reduced damage from Basic Attacks for the duration. Using this item also allows you and allied gods to pass through players and player made objects.

PURIFICATION BEADS

Cooldown increased from 160s to 170s

GREATER PURIFICATION BEADS

Cooldown increased from 130s to 140s

CHAOTIC BEADS

Using this item removes Crowd Control Effects and makes you immune to new ones for 2s. Any CC effect that is cleansed during this time, including on activation, sends out a homing projectile to the enemy who applied it, dealing 7% of their Maximum Health.

TEMPORAL BEADS

Using this item removes Crowd Control Effects and makes you immune to new ones for 2s. Reduces active cooldowns by 3s

SHIELD OF THORNES

Decreased reflect damage from 30% of all damage taken to 25% of all damage taken

Added -25% Lifesteal debuff for enemies attacking you Note: The wording for this lifesteal blocking effect was changed from “… can only lifesteal 25% of their lifesteal” to “… can only steal 75%” of their lifesteal to better indicate that this effect is removing 25% of the enemy’s lifesteal’s efficacy.

Cooldown increased from 120s to 140s

GREATER SHIELD OF THORNS

Decreased reflect damage from 30% of all damage taken to 25% of all damage taken

Decreased Lifesteal debuff for enemies attacking you from -50% to -25%

THORNS OF OVERGROWTH

Using this item reflects 25% of all damage you take, before mitigations, for the next 5s, back to its owner as Magical Damage. If you are dealt 120 * your level damage while this effect is active, the effect will end early. While this is active enemies can only lifesteal from you for 50% of their total lifesteal. Additionally you gain 5% Movement Speed and Attack Speed for each enemy god within 20 units.

THORNS OF SAPPING STRENGTH

Using this item reflects 35% of all damage you take, before mitigations, for the next 2s, back to its owner as Magical Damage. While this is active enemies can only lifesteal from you for 75% of their total lifesteal. Each basic attack from enemy gods reduces the cooldown of this item by 0.5s.

Decreased Cooldown from 120s to 80s

SUNDERING SPEAR

Shield damage increased from 50% to 75%

Cooldown increased from 125s to 130s

GREATER SUNDERING SPEAR

Current Health damage reduced from 12.5% to 7.5%

Increased Damage Taken debuff decreased from 7% to 5%

Cooldown decreased from 125s to 110s

SUNDERING BLAST

Fire a bolt that travels 70 units, stopping on first god hit and splashing in a 20 unit radius, dealing 15% of their Current Health as True Damage and reducing any active shields by 75%. Targets hit take 5% increased damage for 5s, stacking 2 times. This relic has 2 charges.

SUNDERING SIPHON

Fire a bolt that travels 50 units, stopping on the first god hit, reducing any active shields by 75% and linking them to you. For the next 4s they are dealt 5% of their Current Health as True Damage every second and you receive half that amount as healing. Enemies can break the link if they move past 60 units from you. This relic has 2 charges. A second hit on the same target will just refresh the duration.

TELEPORT FRAGMENT

Name changed from Teleport Glyph to Teleport Fragment

GREATER TELEPORT FRAGMENT

Can no longer teleport to wards

Cooldown decreased from 200s to 160s

HEROIC TELEPORT

Using this item allows you to teleport to any Allied structure or ward while Rooted in place. This effect is not interrupted by damage but is interrupted by hard Crowd Control. After teleporting you gain slow immunity, 20% Movement Speed and 40 Protections for 10s.

Cooldown decreased from 160s to 130s

PERSISTENT TELEPORT

Using this item allows you to teleport to any Allied structure or ward while Rooted in place. This effect is not interrupted by damage but is interrupted by hard Crowd Control. Kills and assists on enemy gods reduces the cooldown by 10s.

Cooldown decreased from 160s to 90s

Glyph Items

General Glyph Items will have the exact same stats and passive as their base item, but with one additional passive added (that new passive is listed here for each item) All Glyph Items cost an additional 600 gold beyond the usual Tier 3 cost of the item There is no level restriction, or amount restriction on Glyph items, players can get as many as their class allows, and get them as early/late as they choose.



AMULET OF SILENCE (UPGRADED FROM HEARTWARD AMULET)

Gain a stack each time an enemy within 40 units casts an ability. At 5 stacks, your next basic attack against an enemy god will silence them for 1.5s. This effect can only occur every 45s.

AMULET OF THE STRONGHOLD (UPGRADED FROM HEARTWARD AMULET)

20% of your Physical Protections are converted to Magical Protections

BREASTPLATE OF DETERMINATION (UPGRADED FROM BREASTPLATE OF VALOR)

Each time you are hit by an ability, gain a stack of 5 Protections that corresponds to the damage type you were hit with, up to a max of 4 of each type. Once you reach max stacks of both kinds, gain a burst of 20% Movement Speed and double your Protections gained by this effect for 8s, after which all stacks are removed.

BREASTPLATE OF VIGILANCE (UPGRADED FROM BREASTPLATE OF VALOR)

When your ultimate ability has finished casting you provide an aura in a 40 unit range around you reducing basic attack damage from enemies by 30% for 5s

ENVENOMED DEATHBRINGER (UPGRADED FROM DEATHBRINGER)

Critical hits on enemy gods afflict them with poison for 2s. This poison slows them by 10% and reduces their damage output by 15%.

Note: Poisoned Star has been removed from the game

MALICIOUS DEATHBRINGER (UPGRADED FROM DEATHBRINGER)

Successfully Hitting an Enemy God with a Critical Strike will subtract 1s from all of your abilities currently on Cooldown, except your Ultimate ability.

Note: Malice has been removed from the game

JOTUNN’S FEROCITY (UPGRADED FROM JOTUN’S WRATH)

Your next basic attack marks an enemy god. If you hit the marked enemy or the marked enemy hits you with a basic attack or ability, gain 1 stack. Each stack provides 2% increased damage towards the marked enemy, stacking up to 10 times. This effect can only occur every 60s.

JOTUNN’S VIGOR (UPGRADED FROM JOTUN’S WRATH)

If you drop beneath 40% health, gain 10% Movement Speed and 40% Physical Ability Lifesteal for 5s. This effect may only occur once every 15s.

CALAMITOUS ROD OF TAHUTI (UPGRADED FROM ROD OF TAHUTI)

Successfully hitting an enemy god with an ability calls down a meteor that lands after 1.5s, dealing 100 (+30% of your Magical Power) damage in a 15 unit radius. This effect can only occur once every 90s.

NIMBLE ROD OF TAHUTI (UPGRADED FROM ROD OF TAHUTI)

For every 40 Magical Power you have, you gain 2% Attack Speed.

Crit Adjustments

Critical damage multiplier has been reduced 2x damage to 1.75x

The Critical strike chance algorithm has changed from full random to pseudo-RNG to allow for more consistent critical strike chance over multiple hits. It will become more likely to get a normal hit (miss) the longer a crit streak occurs. It will become more likely to get a crit the longer a miss streak occurs. Critical hit sprees and Critical hit miss sprees are both less likely on the extreme ends.



Starters

(STARTER) WARRIOR’S AXE

Decreased Physical Power from 15 to 10

Decreased Magical Power from 20 to 15

(STARTER) BLUESTONE PENDANT

Decreased Cost from 800 to 700 gold

(UPGRADE) SEER OF THE JUNGLE

Increased Physical Protections from 25 to 35

Increased the amount of damage you deal to Jungle Monsters from 30% to 35%

Increased Ward Vision Buff Duration from 20 to 30s

(UPGRADE) PROTECTOR OF THE JUNGLE

Increased Physical Power from 65 to 70

(STARTER) TAINTED STEEL

Decreased Cost from 700 to 650

Items

MYSTICAL MAIL

Decreased Damage Aura from 30 (+1 Per Level) Magical Damage per second to to 25 (+1 Per Level)

PRIDWEN

Decreased the shield from 125% of your Protections from items to 100%

BULWARK OF HOPE

Decreased Health Shield from 15% of Max Health to 12%

TELKHINES RING

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 90

The buffs across all classes for this patch are targeted toward bringing some lesser-bought items back into the meta. Starting here with tank items, we are taking a combination of aggressive and defensive items that usually don’t see much play and pumping them up significantly. Void Stone, Emperor’s Armor, and Jade Emperor’s Crown are seeing utility and stat buffs to make them more likely to fit into Support builds.

VOID STONE

Increased Health from 150 to 250

Increased Magical Protection Aura Debuff from 10% to 15%

EMPEROR’S ARMOR

Increased Health from 250 to 300

Increased Tower Attack Speed Buff from 40% to 50%

JADE EMPEROR’S CROWN

Increased Health from 200 to 250

Increased Physical Power Aura Debuff from 25 to 30

Solo lane continues to be a balance challenge, where simple buffs and nerfs weren’t enough. Blackthorn and Runeforged Hammers are seeing big changes across their entire stat spread. Blackthorn will now be much more clearly geared toward being a tanky item, while Runeforged Hammer gains an even larger amount of power to help it find its way into a few player’s hands. Nemean Lion and Berserker’s Shield also gain small but meaningful buffs to make them better, while still focused more toward Warriors than other classes with increased protections.

BLACKTHORN HAMMER

Now builds off of the Heavy Hammer Tree

Cost: 2200

+35 Physical Power

+300 Health

+25 Physical Protections

+25 Magical Protections

RUNEFORGED HAMMER

Cost: 2400

+45 Physical Power

+250 Health

+25 HP5

+20 MP5

HIDE OF THE NEMEAN LION

Increased Physical Protections from 80 to 90

Decreased time to gain a block stack from 15s to 10s

BERSERKER’S SHIELD

Increased Physical Protections from 35 to 45

Mage’s have been hurting lately, especially at high skill levels where Mage ADCs and Midlane Hunters have pushed out many of these magic wielders. Staff of Myrddin is being buffed to provide another late game option, while Celestial Legion and Warlock’s Staff can present interesting new starting build options. Most importantly, Charon’s Coin and Obsidian Shard are both being buffed to make %Pen more effective on mages, giving us the most likely chance of shifting the entire lane back into the direction of traditional DPS Mages.

STAFF OF MYRDDIN

Increased Magical Power from 95 to 105

Increased Duration of the passive from 6s to 8s

CELESTIAL LEGION HELM

Increased Magical Power from 70 to 90

Decreased Physical Protections from 40 to 30

WARLOCK’S STAFF

Increased Magical Power from 85 to 95

CHARON’S COIN

Increased Magical Power from 70 to 80

OBSIDIAN SHARD

Decreased Cost from 2550 to 2450

Increased Magical Power from 90 to 100

Hunter’s have maybe the most intense item changes in that Crit is being heavily reworked to deal less damage and require a higher % chance to be consistent. The Crit system change is largely a nerf, so a few Crit items are being buffed to help compensate for it, and we will likely be adjusting this stat often at the start of this season. A few Crit items were even removed from the game as their passive’s were interesting but struggled to find healthy homes in builds, so they were absorbed into Deathbringer’s new glyphs. In this way the items live on, and become more easy to fit into builds. To make up for the loss of these Crit items, we are adding Crit to an item that previously did not have it: Atalanta’s bow! This item provides a nice balance of a variety of different stats to help it round out various Crit Hybrid builds. It loses its %Pen to do that, and thus the dominos keep falling resulting in Silverbranch Bow now gaining more %Pen! If those shifts weren’t enough, we are also buffing Devourer’s Gauntlets and Toxic Blade to revive these lesser used items.

RAGE

Increased Power from 30 to 35

FAIL-NOT

Decreased Cost from 2800 to 2650

DEATHBRINGER

Increased Power from 50 to 55

Increased Critical Strike Chance from 25% to 30%

Decreased Cost from 3000 to 2900

SHADOWSTEEL SHURIKEN

Increased Attack Speed from 15% to 20%

Increased Duration of Healing Reduction Debuff from 6s to 10s

MALICE

Has been removed from the game (but lives on as a glyph)

POISONED STAR

Has been removed from the game (but lives on as a glyph)

ATALANTA’S BOW

Cost: 2350

+ 40 Physical Power

+ 25% Attack Speed

+ 20% Critical Chance

+ 10% Life Steal

Passive is unchanged

SILVERBRANCH BOW

Increased Cost from 2200 to 2400

Increased % Physical Penetration from 10% to 20%

DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET

Decreased Stack Count from 70 to 50

Increased power per stack from 0.5 to 0.8 (increases total power from 65 to 70)



TOXIC BLADE

Increased max stacks from 2 to 3 Increased max healing reduction this item can provide from 40% to 60%



Last but not least comes the Assassin Items. For each of these class blocks there are obviously items that can flex between multiple roles, which we always try to keep in mind even when buffing with intent of a specific class. Assassin item buffs in Season 8 had huge impacts on Hunters as well, so for 9.1 we tried to focus even more on specific items that Assassins use better (or only can use) and buff up ones we haven’t seen in a while. Hydra’s can pack a punch and be a really rewarding item, but it often struggles in the late game, but with new added %Pen this item can thrive at all stages. Golden Blade, Soul Eater, and Bloodforge also get some aggressively focused stat buffs to round out the item balance of this update.

HYDRA’S LAMENT

Increased Cost from 2150 to 2300

Added 10% Physical Penetration

GOLDEN BLADE

Increased Physical Power from 30 to 35

Increased Attack Speed from 15% to 20%

SOUL EATER

Increased Physical Power from 20 to 25

EVOLVED SOUL EATER

Increased Physical Power from 35 to 40

Increased Ability Lifesteal from 20% to 25%

BLOODFORGE

Decreased Cost from 2800 to 2750

Added 5% Movement Speed

Gods

The new god continues to bear just a few too many burdens. His overly conservative release put him on the lower end of the god pool, but he is determined to rise up. The hotfix buffs addressed some key concerns but were not enough to create a significant statistical impact, so we are going big on the big boy in 9.1. Better base stats for tanking, noticeable damage and CC increases, additional CC immunities, and Kinetic Charge now dealing damage to minions should be a strong combination of buffs for SMITE’s newest Guardian.

ATLAS

GENERAL

Increased Base Movement Speed from 365 to 370

Increased Base HP from 490 to 510

Increased HP Per Level from 92 to 100

THE ASTROLABE

Decreased the size of the passive meter UI art

UNBURDEN

Increased Base Damage from 30/65/100/135/170 to 50/85/120/155/190

Increased Slow from 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

GRAVITY PULL

Atlas is now knockback immune while firing this ability

KINETIC CHARGE

This ability now damages minions it passes through

This ability now has a base slow of 25% applied to enemy gods hit, even if no slows were cleansed

Decreased the stacks of slow from 3 to 2 (so the max slow is still 75% but easier to obtain)

As with items, we included a selection of nerfs based on who was performing best leading up to the world championships. Camazotz was the most highly prioritized god in the SWC qualifier weekend, and was mostly valued for his high base damage that is working just a bit too well in solo lane. Sol is the main offender for OP Mage ADCs, dominating not one but two roles, with especially intimidating ranked metrics. Bastet is still cruising to victory with her new Ultimate, and is getting some heavy nerfs to bring her back down. Odin, Nike, and Geb are the primary shield abusers, with their large HP shields they avoid death (or help their allies avoid it) just too often.

CAMAZOTZ

DEVOUR

Decreased Self Heal from 8/16/24/32/40 to 8/14/20/26/32

BAT OUT OF HELL

INCREASED COOLDOWN FROM 90S TO 100S

DECREASED BASE DAMAGE FROM 100/145/190/235/280 TO 100/140/180/220/260 PER HIT (HITS UP TO 3 TIMES)

SOL

RADIANCE

Decreased Passive Heat Generation from 40/50/60/70/80% to 30/40/50/60/70

DISAPPARATE

Increased Cooldown from 15s to 16s

Decreased Movement Speed from 20/25/30/35/40% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

BASTET

RAZOR WHIP

Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 25% to 20% per tick (100% to 80% total)

HUNTRESS OF BAST

Added additional audio cues on the pre-fire of this ability for clarity

Increased Cooldown from 90s to 110/105/100/95/90s

ODIN

LUNGE

Increased Cooldown from 15/14/13/12/11s to 16/15/14/13/12s

RAVEN SHOUT

Increased Cooldown from 15/14/13/12/11s to 16/15/14/13/12s

NIKE

SENTINEL OF ZEUS

Decrease Shield from 30/32.5/35/37.5/40% to 25/27.5/30/32.5/35%

STONE SHIELD

Decreased Shield Health Scaling from 20 per Geb’s Level to 15 per Geb’s Level (Decreased Max shield from 650 to 550)

Decreased Shield Duration from 3/3.5/4/4.5/5 to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4s

We have a variety of buffs prepared for the new season, mostly geared toward gods who have seen lower play counts recently, or especially low community sentiment. A few highlights include: Big QoL and casting time improvements for Baba Yaga’s Ultimate, A new type of CC for Cernunnos on his skillshot ability, Horus and Jormungandr getting some bruiser buffs, and better lane clear for Nox (who we are still being very careful with.)

ARACHNE

WEB

Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s

AMATERASU

HEAVENLY REFLECTION

Increased Uncharged Damage from 70/100/130/160/190 to 70/105/140/175/210

Increased Fully charged damage from 140/200/260/320/380 to 140/210/280/350/420

JORMUNGANDR

GENERAL

Increased Base Movespeed from 365 to 370

IMMOVABLE

Decreased Self Slow from 20% to 15%

Decreased Damage Taken Debuff from 10% to 5%

VENOMOUS HAZE

Increased Slow from 15% to 20%

Increased Base Damage from 10/20/30/40/50 to 15/25/35/45/55 per tick

TYR

LAWBRINGER

Increased Base Damage from 150/225/300/375/450 to 200/300/400/500/600

BABA YAGA

BABA’S BREW

Increased Damage from 85/120/155/190/225 to 95/130/165/200/235

HOME SWEET HOME

Removed self root on fire

Reduced pre-fire time from 0.5s to 0.2s

CERNUNNOS

SHIFTER OF SEASONS

Increased Summer Stance Physical Power Scaling from 5% to 7.5%

BRAMBLE BLAST

Direct hits now apply a root and cripple instead of just a root

CHERNOBOG

HEART OF COLD

Increased Base damage on detonate from 15% to 20% of Chernobog’s basic attack power

HORUS

UPDRAFT

Updraft Damage Scaling from 60% to 75% of Horus’ Physical Power

Increased Gust Damage from 20/30/40/50/60 to 30/40/50/60/70

15/14.5/14/13.5/13 seconds to 14-12

FRACTURE

Increased Cleave Damage from 60/95/120/155/190 to 60/100/140/180/220

CHRONOS

TIME LORD

Decreased time per stack from 2m to 1.5m

Buffed to 125 at 37.5m

NOX

SHADOW LOCK

Increased Minion Damage from 50/90/130/170/210 to 70/110/150/190/230

Update description to make sure this minion is clearly labeled as minion only damage

ESET

FUNERAL RITES

Increased Aura Radius of ally buff from 40 units to 55 units

WING GUST

Decreased Mana Cost from 80/85/90/95/100 mana to 60/65/70/75/80

SPIRIT BALL

Increased Base Damage from 70/110/150/190/230 to 70/115/160/205/250

NEW SKIN VOICE ACTORS