SnowRunner releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in May

Focus Entertainment has announced that SnowRunner is launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 31. The next-gen version of the Saber Interactive developed off-road simulator promises to deliver up to 4K UHD and 60 FPS gameplay on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Players who already own SnowRunner on PS4 and Xbox One can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version for free. No confusion about free upgrades here. Everyone’s a winner. If you don’t already own the game, you can of course purchase it separately on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Don’t tell anyone, but we’d recommend picking it up cheaper on Xbox One/PS4 and making use of the generous free upgrade.

While its main upgrade will undoubtedly prove to be the upgraded visuals (that you can see in the trailer above), the next-gen version of SnowRunner also supports haptic feedback, making the most of porting the game to PS5 in particular. You should be able to feel the bumps and lumps of the terrain through your controller.

SnowRunner brings everything it has on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, including full cross-platform support for up to four players. While everyone will be playing the same game, you can be smug that your version of SnowRunner looks and plays better than your friend’s. Especially if they’re playing the Switch edition.