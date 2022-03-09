Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley announced by Morkredd developer Hyper Games

Morkredd developer Hyper Games has announced its upcoming musical adventure game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley set to release on PC and consoles in 2023. The developer says the game is a good experience for both children and adults alike and will feature a storybook art style.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is described as a “wholesome and musical puzzle-adventure set in Moominvalley” according to the official website. The game will put players into the shoes of the titular character Snufkin as they are tasked in restoring back harmony and balance to Moominvalley by protecting it from the industrious Park Keeper.

Players will explore the valley while finding secrets and solving puzzles along the way. The Moomin game adaption will also feature open-world mechanics including stealth gameplay and melodic elements.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley will also feature story-rich gameplay as players will meet many of the beloved characters from Tove Jansson’s stories. Take out your trusty harmonica for some fun as your friends will meet you on your way out of Moominvalley.

The Moomin video game adaption was previously announced back in November but now we got an idea of when Hyper Games is aiming to release the game. Although it might be still early days as specific console platforms were not announced, that may be revealed closer to its 2023 launch so until then stay tuned.