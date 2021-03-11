Solve The Outer Worlds’ Murder on Eridanos mystery next week

The Outer Worlds is Obsidian’s answer to Fallout in space. The original game takes a ton of inspiration from that classic franchise and mixes in a heaping helping of shows like Firefly to deliver a fun RPG. Now, Obsidian is bringing out the second and final piece of story DLC, which gives players a new murder mystery to solve.

Murder on Eridanos sees you trying to solve the mystery of who killed Halcyon Helen as you explore everything Eridanos has to offer. Best of all? It’s out on March 17.

We’re always up for a good murder mystery, even in games where it’s not the focus. Take the Dreadful Crimes from Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for example. That quest series was some of the best work Ubisoft did in that entry into the long-running franchise. Hopefully, Murder on Eridanos is able to hit a similar quality of storytelling.

Of course, it’s not just the core narrative that’s exciting for The Outer Worlds’ players. For one, there’s a whole new world to explore, filled with new people to meet (and potentially kill). Plus, the DLC provides new weapons, perks, flaws, and an increased level cap to customize your character even further.