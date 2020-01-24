SOMA developer offers teases for its next horror game

Ever since its release back in 2015, Frictional Games’ SOMA has become one of this generation’s scariest horror games. But it doesn’t look like the developers are done spooking us just yet.

It recently opened a website for its “next Frictional game,” though, at first glance, it doesn’t look like it has much to offer. There’s a small glowing icon in the center of the screen, along with some text at the bottom. But for those that dig a little deeper, there are some teases for what’s on the way.

When you hover over a mysterious icon that’s located next to the company’s social media links on the bottom right half of the page, you’ll see some odd text pop up. This is actually part of a YouTube URL. Clicking on it takes you to a video that lasts about nine seconds in length, with video footage looking at what appears to be some sort of strange drawing on a rock. For good measure, its name is cryptic as well—“Box 52, Tape 16.”

On top of that, there’s another secret. Looking at the CSS of the official website, there’s an additional YouTube video, which you’ll find here. Called “Box 7, Reel 2, Partial Success,” there’s no imagery, but some harrowing audio of what sounds like creatures shrieking in the background before the recording is abruptly cut off.

Those are the only two videos found thus far, but they tie in with a potential ARG (alternate reality game) coming from the studio. The only real question now is when it’ll officially be unveiled. Perhaps a few more clues will come our way first.

Considering how SOMA effectively sent shivers down the spines of gamers, we can only imagine that this new project will continue the status quo. And if you need a reminder just how crazy SOMA gets, enjoy the Creature trailer below.