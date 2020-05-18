Someone Terraformed their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island into Danny DeVito

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players really do have a lot of time on their hands at the moment, as evident by a recent island design that has popped up on Reddit overnight.

The island, which was created by user B4SSOON doesn’t look like much at first glance with random assortments of patterns, hills, and water scattering across their small island while the villagers live clustered together, blissfully unaware of the monstrosity they now stand on. As when the player opens the map and gets to take their first real look at B4SSOON’s creation, only then does everything become clear.

That’s right, you are basically standing on a giant portrait of actor Danny DiVito’s face.

The actor, who is known for a multitude of roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest films including Terms of Endearment, Batman Returns, and more, might not have envisioned someone to idolize him that much to turn his face into their own version of paradise— but here we are.

It’s just another case of someone in the Animal Crossing community showcasing what the game is truly capable of should you put your mind to it. You can create anything from stunning landscapes, to beautifully crafted villages, or just go nuts with the various tools on offer to make a giant face appear on your island for all to see.

Frankly, we can’t wait to see what people think of next.