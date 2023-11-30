Sonic 3 Filming Announcement Kicks Off Fan Debate About Shadow the Hedgehog’s Shoes

While it’s been most people’s guess that filming is going well by now, confirmation is always good to see. There’s little confirmed about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but with a recent announcement concerning the project’s progress, we have a little more to go on.

There’s plenty to talk about when it comes to the Sonic 3 movie, especially if you’re a Sonic fan. All it takes is one image to strike up a discussion about all sorts of things, from Shadow’s shoe design to the fact that we have visible Inhibitor Rings on the screen to the place where the photo was taken. Fans are delighted to see Shadow as more than a pop-up cardboard cutout anyway.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Progress Raises Shadow the Hedgehog Discussion

Off and RUNNING.#SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/k8gpbV67Nq — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) November 29, 2023

Sonic 3 discussions up until this point have primarily focused on what aspects the movie will carry over from Shadow’s game of origin, Sonic Adventure 2.

One of the many concerns was Shadow’s shoes, and if they would look like they should. Since Sonic’s shoes look the same and have a more realistic style, fans are relieved to see the Shadow model the movie will use. The shoes look great, still having the same iconic appearance that they had in the games, with just a tiny bit of decoration to make it look more modern and sleek.

Fans are also ranting and raving on Reddit & other social media platforms concerning the teaser shot location: Ark. It’s also the first time we’ve gotten a clear shot of the Inhibitor Rings in the entire film’s existence. Items like Inhibitor Rings have a lot of options when it comes to how the movie will present them. Will Shadow use his Inhibitor Rings? How closely will Sonic 3’s plot follow the games? All these questions are buzzing around with heightened fervor now that we’ve gotten a glimpse at what Shadow looks like after over a year of waiting.