Sonic Colors Ultimate revealed during Sonic Central stream

Today’s a big day for gaming news, and it all kicked off with a completely Sonic-focused stream from Sega. Throughout the stream, announcements were made for the blue blur, including a remastered version of Sonic Colors. Titled Sonic Colors Ultimate, the game is currently available for pre-order and will release on September 7, 2021.

Sonic Colors originally released in 2010 and was generally well-received. According to Sega, Sonic Colors Ultimate will update the game with “stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements.”

In addition to a remaster, Sega is also developing a tie-in animated series for Sonic Colors Ultimate titled Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. According to Sonic voice actor Roger Craig Smith, Rise of the Wisps is the first of many Sonic animations being developed by Sega at the moment. Rise of the Wisps follows Sonic and Tails as they try to free the wisps from the clutches of Dr. Eggman. Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is set to debut this summer as a two-part animated series.

Sonic Colors Ultimate is currently available for pre-order on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Anyone that pre-orders a physical copy of the game will also receive a baby Sonic keychain with their purchase.