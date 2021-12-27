Sonic Frontiers release date reportedly leaked in PlayStation database

Every time Sega announces a new mainline Sonic the Hedgehog game, leaks are inevitable. Since Sonic Frontiers was teased in May, leaks have ranged from the title to the open-world format following the trend set by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Now, the release date for the game has reportedly been leaked within the PlayStation database.

When the trailer for Sonic Frontiers was showcased at The Game Awards, Sega said the game would be released around the next holiday, which hasn’t surprised anyone for the last decade and a half. According to PlayStation Game Size, however, the Sony-owned gaming juggernaut apparently listed the release date for the PS5/PS4 version of the game as November 15, 2022.

PlayStation Game Size, who tweeted about the leak, was quick to add that the leaked release date may be a placeholder until Sega schedules the game to come out a little earlier or later. However, fans jumped into the replies with their calculations. Moderate333 said that the November release date “sounds about right. Usually if it’s a placeholder date, the date would be the last day of the month, right?” Nathan Beckett chimed in with, “Tuesday, November, definitely not a placeholder.”

Despite the first Sonic game releasing in the summer of 1991, mainline Sonic games releasing in November have sort of been Sega’s tradition for the last 16 years starting with Shadow the Hedgehog. Some say November is a safe bet for a Sonic game to release around that month considering people rushing to buy new games and consoles for their kids from Black Friday through Christmas. Until Sega confirms the legitimacy of the release date for Sonic Frontiers, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.