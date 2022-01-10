Sonic Frontiers will be fully voiced and localized in several different languages

Sonic Frontiers will be accessible to millions of fans around the world. Sega has announced that the game will be completely voiced and localized in several different languages.

As you can see in the tweet below, Sonic Frontiers will have combined voice acting and subtitles not only in English and Japanese, but also in French, German, Italian, and Spanish. The next six languages that will have subtitles but not voice acting are Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional). However, Korean and Chinese subtitles will only be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of the game.

Good news! The teams here have already been hard at work in localizing Sonic Frontiers to bring it to new audiences. Full list of language support below: pic.twitter.com/AS9h6oyDhh — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 10, 2022

Sonic Frontiers’ localization list comes after nearly a week after Twitter user Matt (@Matthasnocuts) shared a thread urging Sega to translate recent and future Sonic games for a growing Brazilian audience. According to Mega Visions Magazine, Matt cited a poll showing that what fans want the most for the Sonic series is for the games to be localized in Brazilian Portuguese. Matt also pointed out that there was a mod for Sonic Colors: Ultimate that localizes the entire game into Brazilian Portuguese, which is a testament to Brazilian fans’ passion for the franchise.

As Sonic Frontiers is only 10 months away from release, Sega has yet to confirm any foreign voice casts. However, the majority of the English voice cast are reprising their roles, including Roger Craig Smith as Sonic, Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman, Colleen O’Shaughnessy as Tails, and Cindy Robinson as Amy Rose.