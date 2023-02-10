Sonic Origins Plus gets a South Korean rating, indicating more classic Sonic may be coming

A listing for a game called Sonic Origins Plus has appeared in South Korea, suggesting that an updated release is on the way and that it could include more classic Sonic the Hedgehog games. This update is badly needed, as Sonic Origins only had a handful of games, so many classic entries in the series were ignored.

Sonic Origins Plus is now listed on the South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee website (as spotted by Gematsu), though there are no platforms listed or any information given about its content. The fact that it has been rated means it must be close to release, so fans will likely hear more about it soon.

Sonic Origins only contained Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic CD, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles. This prompted a negative fan response, as the collection didn’t have enough games to warrant its price tag, even though Sonic Origins padded things out with additional modes.

If Sonic Origins Plus does contain more games, then there are plenty of candidates for inclusion, such as Knuckles Chaotix, Sonic Blast, Sonic 3D Blast, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, as well as the Game Gear and Master System Sonic games. Whether Sega will make the extra effort to include them is another matter, even though these games aren’t available on modern platforms, considering how empty the base version of Sonic Origins was.

The name Sonic Origins Plus references Sonic Mania Plus, a version of that game containing all of the DLC content, such as the playable versions of Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel. Sadly, this isn’t a positive sign, as it could mean that Sonic Origins Plus contains the DLC from the base game, with a few extra bells and whistles, rather than any additional retro Sonic games.