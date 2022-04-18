Sonic Origins release date draws near as Korean and Japanese ratings show up online

After being announced 11 months ago, it appears as though Sonic Origins is finally approaching an impending launch. If you’re a fan of the blue blur’s golden era, online listings in Japan and Korea suggest that we aren’t far from an official release date.

Sonic Origins has been listed for PC on The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea’s website. It’s common for classification boards to list and rate different platform versions of the same game separately, meaning you shouldn’t be concerned about the lack of PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch listings. Adding further evidence of the game’s impending launch, the website has a section for overseas classifications, where we can see that Sonic Origins has been rated A for all ages in Japan.

Digging a little deeper, we can find that the Korean rating board received the application on March 28, with the classification being made on April 15. Considering Sonic Origins is still targeting a 2022 release window, it’s only a matter of time until Sega gives fans a specific date.

If you’ve yet to experience the original titles, Sonic Origins might be your best bet. The upcoming collection compiles Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. While a year late, the project is part of the franchise’s 30th-anniversary celebration.