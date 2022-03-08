Sonic: Super Teams board game features charming, big headed characters

If you’re a die-hard Sonic the Hedgehog fan and the wait for Sonic Frontiers is too painful for you, perhaps a new board game can tide you over? Called Sonic: Super Teams, teams of two must work together to race through the iconic Green Hill Zone and reach the finish line while collecting rings and sabotaging the other team.

The game’s simplistic nature and estimated 20 minute playtime means its obviously geared towards kids, but developer Asmodee is also aiming to capture a sense of nostalgia from older fans. Speaking with GamesRadar, it describes it as a way to “introduce younger family members to the joy of Sonic or recreate that childhood nostalgia.”

Especially dedicated fans may be tempted to pick it up just for the charming, little figures that come with it. They almost look like bobble heads and make even edgy anti-hero Shadow look cute. There are eight characters in total: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Silver, Rouge, and Metal Sonic. The game also includes a deck of 72 cards, which you use to advance across the board.

Sonic: Super Teams is set to launch very soon on March 15 and, if you’re interested, you’ll want to keep an eye on the official website once it becomes available. However, it is slated only for the United Kingdom and Europe at the moment, with no plans for a US release. So, any American Sonic fans will need to import it.