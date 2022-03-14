Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie poster is almost identical to the original Genesis box art – is it 1992 again?

Sega and Paramount Pictures are pushing those nostalgia buttons hard with the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. Not content with bringing Knuckles and Tails into the action, the anticipated film’s latest poster is almost identical to the original Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Genesis box art. Ah, to be back in the 90s.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the final poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount Pictures and Sega decided to take everyone back to 1992. The poster is practically a copy of the original Genesis box art of the classic platforming game.

#AreYouUp2It? Get your tickets for the Fan Event now and see #SonicMovie2 in theatres 2 days early! https://t.co/jUElQ3MGOP pic.twitter.com/q6SFuY4LAg — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 14, 2022

There are some key differences in the movie poster, including a reflection of Knuckles in the shine of the big number 2 and a background featuring the (presumably) Master Emerald and hinting towards the film’s plot. As first pointed out by IanWaffles on Twitter, though, the film poster and the original game box art are almost identical. It is uncanny.

Sega and Paramount Pictures also released the final trailer today, which showcases some of the wackiness, visuals, and action we can expect when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters on April 8.

Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Lee Majdoub, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey all return, with Schwartz’s Sonic up against new foe Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba. If this sequel can live up to its fantastic throwback poster, we could be in for a treat.