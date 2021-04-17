Sony commits to fully recyclable PlayStation 5 packaging in initiative to eliminate plastic use

Global plastic use has increased twenty-fold, while its recycling is only at nine percent. This is the reason that Sony cites for the establishment of the Green Management 2025 plan, which follows the launch of its One Blue Ocean Project. An important component of this plan is “a commitment to eliminate plastic use in newly designed small product packaging by 2025,” as well as the reduction of Sony’s plastic packaging quantity by 10% for its other products.

As explained in a recent official blog post, its North American and European PlayStation 4 peripheral packaging (such as the DualShock 4 controller’s) used about 70% recycled plastic for windows and hanging hooks. The PlayStation 5, however, will take this even further for both its consoles and accessories with packaging that’s between 93% to 99% plastic free. Improvements that helped implement this massive change included:

Designing packaging to be fully recyclable

Avoiding expanded polystyrene or plastic trays by using card inserts and paper pulp cushion trays

Replacing plastic cable ties with paper cable ties

Eliminating plastic protection bags used for cables and instruction manuals where feasible

Substituting plastic display windows for closed card boxes for PS5 accessories

Incorporating folding, rather than glued, hanger tabs to outer packaging

Sony stated that this year it will also be “testing the inclusion of polypropylene recycled from post-industrial waste” in its European game cases.