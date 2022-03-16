Sony responds to new misconduct allegations in ongoing lawsuit

The ongoing discrimination lawsuit against Sony’s PlayStation division, originally filed back in November, is continuing on its roller-coaster trajectory. After Sony moved to dismiss the suit last month, citing a lack of evidence, eight more women provided accounts of misconduct, discrimination, and harassment at the company. Today, a week after the new allegations were filed, Sony finally responded to them.

According to Axios, Sony’s lawyers said in a new filing that “SIE [the acronym for the PlayStation division’s official name] takes the substance of the newly submitted declarations seriously,” and claimed that the company “has addressed or will address” the issues brought to light. This is in stark contrast to the company’s response to Emma Majo’s original filing in November, in which it claimed that Majo “failed to cite enough facts to have a case.”

Nevertheless, Sony is remaining steadfast in its opposition to Majo’s lawsuit, which she is trying to make into a class-action case, even with last week’s additions. The main defense, it seems, is that despite the substance of the new allegations, it doesn’t necessarily prove an issue at a higher or more systemic level within the company. There will be a hearing on Sony’s request to dismiss the case next month.