Sora is the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster has been revealed, and Kingdom Hearts fans are sure to be pleased. Kingdom Hearts hero Sora is joining the fight.

Sora was revealed in Masahiro Sakurai’s final Smash Bros. presentation, with a trailer that echoed the original Ultimate reveal. The complete roster was gathered around the Smash Bros. logo in the sky, before Sora himself emerged from a keyhole, fittingly enough. We then got a showcase of his basic fighting moves. As you’d expect, Sora fights using his Keyblade, in a similar manner to the Kingdom Hearts games, with fast swings and multi-hit combos. He’s also very agile in the air, but that comes with a trade-off: Sora is a light character, weighing less than even Animal Crossing’s Isabelle or The Legend of Zelda’s Young Link – that means he’s easy to launch.

As for special moves, they’re all pulled from Kingdom Hearts combat as well. Sora’s standard B-button special fires magic, which automatically cycles between Firaga, Thundaga, and Blizzaga. More magic comes into play with his taunt, which casts Stopga, Aeroga, and Curaga, though they’re just for show and don’t actually have an effect in battle. Sora’s side special activates Sonic Blade, a piercing attack that sends him zooming across the screen. This can even be combined with his recovery special, Aerial Sweep, which sends him whirling upwards with the Keyblade. Tack on Sonic Blade, and you can jet to the side from the top of the jump too. Finally, Sora has a counterattack as his down special, which has a stronger knock-back effect than that of other fighters.

Let’s not forget Sora’s Final Smash. It’s called Sealing the Keyhole, and as the name implies, it’ll seal any opponent you catch behind a magically locked door. As for his looks, you can dress him in his costumes from Kingdom Hearts 1, 2, 3, and Dream Drop Distance. He can also have the monochrome look from Kingdom Hearts 2’s Timeless River level, which mimics the Disney classic Steamboat Willy.

Speaking of levels, a new Smash Bros. stage is coming alongside Sora, as his been the case with every DLC fighter. This time we’re getting Hollow Bastion, Maleficent’s base of operations from the original Kingdom Hearts. A Battlefield-like platform will zoom around the massive castle, providing a nostalgic background for matches there. The stage may also morph into the Dive to the Heart, the reoccurring stained glass-like tutorial area from the series. The mural in the background there can feature additional Kingdom Hearts characters, several of whom will also be added to Ultimate as Spirits. Kairi, Rurik, Roxas, Terra, Ventus, Aqua, Axel, and Dion will all be included.

Sora will join the battle on October 18 as part of Challenger Pack 11. That’ll cost you $5.99 USD, and it includes Sora, as well as his accompanying stage and a bunch of music from the Kingdom Heart series.