Masahiro Sakurai will reveal the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter on October 5

Fans hoping to see the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter during today’s Nintendo Direct will have to wait a bit longer. The last fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will instead get a reveal next week on October 5, 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. This will be what was stressed as “the final Mr. Sakurai presents video.”

As with his other presentation videos, director Masahiro Sakurai will give an overview of the character’s kit, with tips on how to use the fighter. The presentation will last a long time and run for about 40 minutes, similar to Sakurai’s other presentation videos. The live stream will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

According to the Direct, this will be the “last presentation on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” since the game’s release three years ago. The presentation did not reveal the identity of the sixth challenger, who still remains a mystery.

This mysterious challenger will be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 82nd and last playable character, rounding out the game’s cast consisting of crossovers from different games. The previous character revealed was Kazuya Mishima from the popular fighting game franchise Tekken, with other oddball franchises represented in Fighters Pass Vol. 2 including Minecraft and Final Fantasy VII.