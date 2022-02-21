Soul Hackers 2 officially announced for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, releasing in August

For the 25th anniversary of Soul Hackers, Atlus has announced Soul Hackers 2 after four days of questions from the sentient AI Aion, which asked Twitter viewers questions such as “What is your favorite food?” or “What is your favorite demon?” The announcement stream featured a live-action combat sequence, followed by a brief round-table discussion from the developers and an extra movie.

While everything has been announced for Japan, there is no announcement of the game making its way to the West. However, Atlus West has also tweeted about the Aion questions, leading to speculation that an English-translated port isn’t far behind. The Soul Hackers 2 stream showcased new characters and a pre-order bonus, which contains an art book, the Soul Hackers 2 Soundtrack, and a mini-statue of Aion-kun, a Jack Frost dressed up as one of the lead characters in the game.

Image via Atlus

Soul Hackers 2 will launch on August 25 for PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox. There is no mention of a Switch port, but this marks the first Shin Megami Tensei related entry from Atlus to launch on Xbox since Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.