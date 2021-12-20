Spheal will be January 2022’s Community Day Pokémon in Pokémon Go

With the conclusion of Pokémon Go’s December 2021 Community Day weekend, developer Niantic is already looking to future events and has announced Spheal as the January 2022 Community Day Pokémon. The date for Spheal’s Community Day has already been confirmed, and players will be able to participate in it on January 16, 2022, from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

If you evolve Spheal into its final form, Walrein, it will have the chance to learn the fast attack powder snow and the charged moved icicle spear during the event. Of the two, icicle spear is brand new, and it will be able to do 60 damage in both PvP and PvE battles.

Alongside the Community Day event, there will be a special research story called The Spheal Deal that players can participate in if they buy the ticket.

For PvP players, Walrein is not typically the go-to option in any league. By adding in powder snow as a fast move, and the addition of icicle spear for its charged move, players could see it used far more often in the Ultra League. However, Walrein will likely be a unique PvP choice, specifically used in the exclusive Cup competitions as an Ice or Water-type option. We’ll have more to review once we get closer to the January 2022 Community Day and players learn of icicle spear’s energy requirement.

While the future is looking brighter for Walrein, we’re looking forward to seeing Spheal in the wild and adding its shiny version to Pokémon Go.