Spiritfarer surpasses 1 million milestone sale ahead of Farewell Edition launch

Thunder Lotus has an announcement pairing good news with bad news. The good news is, Spiritfarer has sold over 1 million copies worldwide across all platforms. Bad news, or rather bittersweet news, the developer is bidding the game goodbye with Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, which has launched today.

The Farewell Edition of the award-winning management game about death and dying comes with additional content released for the base game, including the Jack and Daria update, which was also separately released today. In the final update, Stella sails to Overbrook Island to restore a dilapidated hospital back to its former glory.

“All good things must come to an end. And Spiritfarer has been especially good for Thunder Lotus!” Nicolas Guérin, creative director for Spiritfarer, said in a statement. “For our work to be welcomed into the lives of so many people is gratifying, particularly given how much heart we tried to invest in the game. It was a challenging project, but telling these stories truly helped us grow as developers. We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all our fans for their support and for helping us reach this milestone!”

In a separate statement on the PlayStation Blog, Guérin said that the studio never dreamed that Spiritfarer would even reach 1 million players, especially since they released the game in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic late last year. In addition to the awards Spiritfarer was nominated for, including The Game Award for Games For Impact, the creative director also said that the studio received hundreds of letters and emails from players about how they connected with the game as healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic and as people mourning the loss of loved ones to COVID-19.

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.