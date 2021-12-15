Splinter Cell Remake officially in development at Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft Toronto is working on a remake of Tom Clancy’s iconic tactical shooter game Splinter Cell. The remake is going to be made using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, and the team at Toronto is looking to hire new people. There was no release window for the game, and Ubisoft writes that the greenlit for development of the game was just given, which means that we shouldn’t expect the game anytime soon.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is one of the most popular shooter games out there, with the series growing a fan base that prefers a more tactical espionage edge in their first-person shooters. Splinter Cell is one of many shooter video game franchises with the Tom Clancy name, releasing after the first games in the Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon franchise.

Third Echelon stand by….



A Splinter Cell remake is underway at @UbisoftToronto. Learn more about the project and how you could join the team:https://t.co/XOeGAfS7ac pic.twitter.com/9gqZEJ9OyJ — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 15, 2021

The series stars espionage agent Sam Fisher, who works for a fictional black-ops known as the “Third Echelon”. The first game came out in 2002, and the franchise was receiving consistent releases until Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013. The franchise has since been dormant, with the announcement of the remake being the first major news of the series in a while.

Ubisoft Toronto worked on Blacklist, Watch Dogs: Legion, and the last two games in the Far Cry series. The Snowdrop engine was created by Ubisoft to create a new generation of visuals. The engine is currently being used to develop the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game and the untitled Star Wars title Ubisoft is working on.