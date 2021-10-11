SpongeBob SquarePants has turned into the Xbox Series X

SpongeBob SquarePants has been turned into an Xbox Series X console, and it looks like an early-2000s throwback.

Xbox created the custom SpongeBob console and matching wireless controller to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the animation network’s successor to the Super Smash Bros. series where the lovable sea sponge tests out his kara-tay chops on his friends and other beloved Nickelodeon characters. The roster includes Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Korra, Nigel Thornberry, CatDog, Helga Pataki, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The SpongeBob console itself looks like a mini-fridge with all of SpongeBob on it, but if you take a closer look at the controller, you’ll notice the wacky placement of the controls on his eyes. The right analog stick makes his right eye totally black, and the A button puts a little green in his left eye.

The SpongeBox was made alongside the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired Xbox Series X with Leonardo as the representative. It features all the symbols from the iconic show, including the Shredder symbol and a slice of pizza.

Image via Xbox

The SpongeBox and TMNT consoles aren’t up for sale anywhere. If you’re a huge SpongeBob or TMNT superfan and want to get your hands on any of those Nickelodeon-inspired custom Xbox consoles, you need to enter and win the Xbox All-Stars Brawl sweepstakes by simply retweeting this tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account and following them while you’re at it.

The contest starts today and runs through October 24 at 8 p.m.