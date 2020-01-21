Square Enix Collective Teases Nintendo Switch Announcement This Week

Square Enix Collective, a division of the popular Japanese publisher whose focus is to help fund and publish indie games, has teased an announcement for the Nintendo Switch later this week.

There hasn’t been much information given about the announcement, other than the tease released on Twitter. Sporting a GIF from The Office, the tweet’s caption reads: “An announcement for Nintendo Switch this week you say?”, with the company going on to explain it publishes “super cool indie games”.

Square Enix Collective on Twitter For those asking, we publish super cool indie games, you can check the ones we’ve released so far here: https://t.co/RQoC7U5wA3

There is only one game set for release in the division: a new, top-down racing game called Circuit Superstars, which is set to release on PC sometime this year. Other than that, there hasn’t been any news or information on what the publisher could be rolling out in 2020.

Some people are speculating on whether this means that a new Nintendo Direct is going to happen this week, but it is important to note that a Nintendo Switch announcement does not mean than an entire Nintendo Direct is going to happen. While a new Direct is certainly welcome, it is not necessary for a game to be announced for the platform.