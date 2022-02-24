Square Enix has filed a new Gex trademark in Japan and Europe — a comeback could be on the cards

Square Enix has recently filed a new trademark for Crystal Dynamics classic Gex in Japan, leading on from a European trademark filing in 2021. While normally used for nothing but keeping hold of licenses, new trademark listings such as this can lead to new entries, remakes, and ports of older game series being released on current-gen platforms. After all this time, Gex could be making a comeback.

Nibellion and Renka_schedule took to Twitter to reveal that Square Enix has filed a trademark for Gex in Japan recently. This adds to the Gex trademark filing in Europe last year. Nothing has been announced regarding a potential Gex remaster or sequel, but a trademark filing can point towards games being in development. Live A Live got a new trademark filing last August, and now a full-blown remake is in development for Nintendo Switch with fancy HD-2D visuals. If Live A Live can release in the West for the first time, Gex can come back too.

The last time we saw Gex was in 1999’s Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko, which featured then-Playboy model and Baywatch actor Marliece Andrada as Agent Xtra in live-action and an ending that probably wouldn’t fly these days. Since then, the series has become something of a meme thanks to its bizarre plots and characters.

It’s been a while since the, ahem, risque ending of Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko, and times have definitely changed since then, but Square Enix could be planning a comeback for the platforming gecko. With Crash Bandicoot and Spyro making waves in recent years thanks to remakes and a sequel, a retro revival of PS1 classics is afoot. Gex could be next.